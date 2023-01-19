The complexities of medical aid in dying in Vermont

Brave Little State is Vermont Public's listener-powered journalism show. We answer questions about Vermont that have been asked and voted on by you, our audience — because we think our journalism is better when you're a part of it.

“Medical aid in dying,” a process that's only legal in 10 states and Washington, D.C., was a controversial idea when it was first introduced in Vermont. For the most part, the debate has quieted down here since it became legal in 2013, with the passage of Act 39.

That silence is part of what prompted Charlie Bestard of Hartland to submit his question:

"How many Vermonters use this option each year? And how does the medical establishment view it?"

To answer Charlie's question, reporter Mikaela Lefrak explores how the process works in Vermont, and shares stories from the people who support Vermonters in their final days.

Mikaela Lefrak / Vermont Public Stanley Fitch as a young man. To qualify for medical aid in dying, you have to be at least 18 years old. And you have to have a terminal illness – meaning a doctor has determined that you have six months or less to live. You have to be able to make an informed and voluntary request, and be able to self-administer the medication. You also have to be a Vermont resident.





Mikaela Lefrak / Vermont Public Diane Fitch, left, Judy Fitch Robert and Donna Fitch. Act 39 has spurred people across the state to talk more openly about death and dying, regardless of whether they support the law or not. People like the Fitch sisters, who helped their parents navigate medical aid in dying, are role models in that conversation.



