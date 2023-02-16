© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A graphic showing the words brave little state in black on a white background, surrounded by a design that looks like greenery and a small reindeer on top
Brave Little State

How much does Vermont's power grid depend on fossil fuels?

By Abagael Giles,
Angela Evancie
Published February 16, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST
A picture of an electric substation
Abagael Giles
/
Vermont Public
A VELCO substation in New Haven. Vermont’s electricity use is projected to grow dramatically in the coming decades. But how much are we doing to bring more renewables online?

Remington Nevin of Quechee wants to know if Vermont’s electricity is truly as environmentally friendly as some claim it is.

So, your electricity rates are rising. Oil and gas costs: also rising. This led Remington Nevin of Quechee to wonder if Vermont’s electricity is truly as environmentally friendly as some claim it is.

So he put a question to Brave Little State, Vermont Public's show that answers questions about Vermont that have been asked and voted on by you, our audience — because we think our journalism is better when you're a part of it.

"As electricity rates rise with gas and oil costs, to what degree does Vermont's power grid depend on the burning of these fossil fuels?”

In answering Remington's question, Vermont Public's climate and environment reporter Abagael Giles provides an education in our power grid and explores how Vermont could generate more renewable energy in the future.

Note: Our show is produced for the ear. We recommend listening to the audio; for accessibility, we also provide a written transcript of the episode here.

Additional resources:

  • Find out how you can participate in the Vermont Department of Public Service’s public engagement campaign on renewable electricity here
  • Check out a tool from ISO New England that shows you what energy source is powering your electricity right now
question-asker-remington-nevin-brave-little-state-courtesy.jpg
Remington Nevin
/
Courtesy
Remington Nevin of Quechee, a former Army doctor who now does medical legal consulting, is Brave Little State's latest winning question-asker.
Gray metal with spikes
Abagael Giles
/
Vermont Public
The VELCO substation in New Haven is like a crossroads for electricity. There are big, high-voltage transmission lines, way higher voltage than what you see in your neighborhood. Some bring power all the way from Canada.

A picture of a person standing in front of gray metal and snow
Abagael Giles
/
Vermont Public
Kerrick Johnson of VELCO says data storage, batteries, new transmission and on-demand renewable power are all key if Vermont wants to further decarbonize its grid.

_

A photo of a sign on a chain fence
Abagael Giles
/
Vermont Public
To protect Vermont's power supply, VELCO's substations are under constant surveillance.

_

A woman stands in front of a painting at the Vermont Statehouse
Abagael Giles
/
Vermont Public
Annette Smith, the executive director of Vermonters for a Clean Environment, has advocated for a long time for more transparency and clarity about how Vermont approves siting for renewable energy projects.
A photo of two white signs with green on them
Abagael Giles
/
Vermont Public
At a recent press conference in the Statehouse, Renewable Energy Vermont set up sandwich boards showing graphics of how Vermont's requirements for new renewable energy within our borders compare with other New England states.
Tony-Klein-Living-Room-Close-vermontpublic-giles-20230201.JPG
Abagael Giles
/
Vermont Public
Tony Klein of East Middlebury chaired the House Committee on Natural Resources and Energy when the Renewable Energy Standard was first voted into law. He says the policy was intended to jumpstart Vermont's renewable energy industry.

_

A photo of gray windmills
Abagael Giles
/
Vermont Public
According to data from the Department of Public Service, before the trading of Renewable Energy Credits, about 10% of the electricity Vermont utilities bought in 2021 came from wind power. After accounting for Renewable Energy Credits, wind no longer appears as part of Vermont's electricity portfolio.

Credits

Abagael Giles reported this episode. Angela Evancie produced it, with lots of help from Mae Nagusky. Mix and sound design by Angela Evancie and Mae Nagusky, with additional help from the rest of the Brave Little State team: Myra Flynn and Josh Crane. Ty Gibbons composed our theme music; other music by Blue Dot Sessions.

Special thanks to Ben Storrow, John Dillon, Anne Margolis, Matt Kakley, Mara Hoplamazian, Miriam Wasser, Oliver Tully, Jared Duval, Peter Hirschfeld and Brittany Patterson.

As always, our journalism is better when you’re a part of it:

Brave Little State is a production of Vermont Public.

Tags
Brave Little State Brave Little StateClimate & EnvironmentEnergy & Environment
Abagael Giles
Abagael is Vermont Public's climate change and environment reporter. She joined Vermont Public in 2020. Previously, she was the assistant editor at Vermont Sports and Vermont Ski + Ride magazines. She covered dairy and agriculture for The Addison Independent and got her start covering land use, water and the Los Angeles Aqueduct for The Sheet: News, Views & Culture of the Eastern Sierra in Mammoth Lakes, Ca.
See stories by Abagael Giles
Angela Evancie
Angela Evancie is Vermont Public's Director of Engagement Journalism and the Executive Producer of Brave Little State, the station's people-powered journalism project.
See stories by Angela Evancie
You may also be interested in...