How much does Vermont's power grid depend on fossil fuels?

So, your electricity rates are rising. Oil and gas costs: also rising. This led Remington Nevin of Quechee to wonder if Vermont’s electricity is truly as environmentally friendly as some claim it is.

So he put a question to Brave Little State, Vermont Public's show that answers questions about Vermont that have been asked and voted on by you, our audience — because we think our journalism is better when you're a part of it.

"As electricity rates rise with gas and oil costs, to what degree does Vermont's power grid depend on the burning of these fossil fuels?”

In answering Remington's question, Vermont Public's climate and environment reporter Abagael Giles provides an education in our power grid and explores how Vermont could generate more renewable energy in the future.

Remington Nevin / Courtesy Remington Nevin of Quechee, a former Army doctor who now does medical legal consulting, is Brave Little State's latest winning question-asker.

Abagael Giles / Vermont Public The VELCO substation in New Haven is like a crossroads for electricity. There are big, high-voltage transmission lines, way higher voltage than what you see in your neighborhood. Some bring power all the way from Canada.





Abagael Giles / Vermont Public Kerrick Johnson of VELCO says data storage, batteries, new transmission and on-demand renewable power are all key if Vermont wants to further decarbonize its grid.



Abagael Giles / Vermont Public To protect Vermont's power supply, VELCO's substations are under constant surveillance.



Abagael Giles / Vermont Public Annette Smith, the executive director of Vermonters for a Clean Environment, has advocated for a long time for more transparency and clarity about how Vermont approves siting for renewable energy projects.

Abagael Giles / Vermont Public At a recent press conference in the Statehouse, Renewable Energy Vermont set up sandwich boards showing graphics of how Vermont's requirements for new renewable energy within our borders compare with other New England states.



Abagael Giles / Vermont Public Tony Klein of East Middlebury chaired the House Committee on Natural Resources and Energy when the Renewable Energy Standard was first voted into law. He says the policy was intended to jumpstart Vermont's renewable energy industry.



Abagael Giles / Vermont Public According to data from the Department of Public Service, before the trading of Renewable Energy Credits, about 10% of the electricity Vermont utilities bought in 2021 came from wind power. After accounting for Renewable Energy Credits, wind no longer appears as part of Vermont's electricity portfolio.



