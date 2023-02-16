How much does Vermont's power grid depend on fossil fuels?
Remington Nevin of Quechee wants to know if Vermont’s electricity is truly as environmentally friendly as some claim it is.
So, your electricity rates are rising. Oil and gas costs: also rising. This led Remington Nevin of Quechee to wonder if Vermont’s electricity is truly as environmentally friendly as some claim it is.
So he put a question to Brave Little State, Vermont Public's show that answers questions about Vermont that have been asked and voted on by you, our audience — because we think our journalism is better when you're a part of it.
"As electricity rates rise with gas and oil costs, to what degree does Vermont's power grid depend on the burning of these fossil fuels?”
In answering Remington's question, Vermont Public's climate and environment reporter Abagael Giles provides an education in our power grid and explores how Vermont could generate more renewable energy in the future.
Note: Our show is produced for the ear. We recommend listening to the audio; for accessibility, we also provide a written transcript of the episode here.
Additional resources:
- Find out how you can participate in the Vermont Department of Public Service’s public engagement campaign on renewable electricity here
- Check out a tool from ISO New England that shows you what energy source is powering your electricity right now
Credits
Abagael Giles reported this episode. Angela Evancie produced it, with lots of help from Mae Nagusky. Mix and sound design by Angela Evancie and Mae Nagusky, with additional help from the rest of the Brave Little State team: Myra Flynn and Josh Crane. Ty Gibbons composed our theme music; other music by Blue Dot Sessions.
Special thanks to Ben Storrow, John Dillon, Anne Margolis, Matt Kakley, Mara Hoplamazian, Miriam Wasser, Oliver Tully, Jared Duval, Peter Hirschfeld and Brittany Patterson.
