Looking for an Independence Day celebration? Here's how these Vermont towns are observing July 4th

Communities across Vermont will host Independence Day celebrations this weekend.

In the northern part of the state, Vermont’s largest fireworks display is ready to light up Lake Champlain. The festivities will be centered around Burlington’s Waterfront Park from 5 to 10 p.m., on Sunday. They’ll include free outdoor musical performances and a variety of food vendors. Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m.

Cindi Wight is the director of Burlington's Parks, Recreation and Waterfront department. She says it's a family-friendly atmosphere.

More from Vermont Public: Juneteenth is now an official holiday in Burlington, as the city prepares for its second annual celebration

“I just love watching the families out enjoying that time together. There's just lots of laughter, lots of smiles and people enjoying being outside, the energy of it all. And then the look on their faces and the sounds when the fireworks go off,” Wight said.

In Cabot, their annual 4th of July parade is slated to begin at 8 a.m.

Around central Vermont, the town of Brandon will hold its Independence weekend celebration. It includes a parade and fireworks show. To the northeast, your can grab a blanket and lay it out on the State House lawn for live music and fireworks in the state’s capital.

The town of Warren is set to kick off its 73rd-almost-consecutive Independence celebration. The parade starts at 10 a.m. on Mon. July 4.

Susan Klein / Courtesy A parade float of Senator Bernie Sanders. The town of Warren is set to kick off its 73rd-almost-consecutive independence celebration.

Floats do not have to be registered ahead of time, according to the city’s website. Food vendors will line the streets. A beer garden will be stocked with local beers and wine. There’s also a free shuttle taking people around.

Susan Klein is the former executive director of the Mad River Valley Chamber of Commerce. She says the celebration is all about bringing the community closer together.

“Every year after the parade, there's a street dance. The street remains closed and we have a real high energy dance band that plays on the porch of the Warren star and the street just erupts and dancing,” Klein said.

In southern Vermont, the small town of Wardsboro will host a full day of festivities, starting with a street fair featuring over 50 vendors. Activities include a duck race, face painting, fishing derby and more.

"There's just lots of laughter, lots of smiles and people enjoying being outside, the energy of it all." Cindi Wight, Burlington Parks, Recreation and Waterfront Department

On Sun. July 3, the town of Rutland will host a free Independence Day Fireworks display

On Mon. July 4, Plymouth Notch will host a day of festivities to celebrate Calvin Colidge’s 150th birthday. Coolidge is the only U.S. president born on Independence Day. The Vermont National Guard delegation will lead a march to the Plymouth Notch Cemetery, where a birthday wreath from the White House will be placed at the president’s gravesite.

Organizers recommend getting there early because of limited parking availability. Other firework displays are scheduled throughout Vermont. Check your town's website for dates and times.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or get in touch with reporter Marlon Hyde @HydeMarlon.

