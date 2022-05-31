VPR & Vermont PBS wins six 2021 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, including 'Overall Excellence'

VPR & Vermont PBS has won six Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for its journalism in 2021 from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA), including the award for Overall Excellence .

“It’s an honor to win one Murrow Award; to win six is a real testament to our journalists, staff and the 43,000 members who make it possible through their financial support,” said VPR & Vermont PBS President & CEO Scott Finn. “These stories come from every corner of our state, and represent the full, rich Vermont story.”

The winning coverage includes:



It's an honor to be recognized for the quality of our journalism and its breadth across audio, video and digital platforms,” said Sarah Ashworth, senior vice president of content. “ When I look closely at our submissions, I see a commitment to making an impact in our state and bringing the voices of people from so many different communities and perspectives to our audience.”

The Radio Television Digital News Association is the world’s largest professional organization devoted exclusively to electronic journalism. VPR & Vermont PBS competes in Region 10, encompassing Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont.

Among the most prestigious awards in news, the Murrow Awards recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community.

Regional winners are automatically considered in the National Edward R. Murrow Awards competition, which will be announced later this year.