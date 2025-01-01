Vermont Public & America 250 

Are you getting ready for the 250th Celebration here in Vermont on July 4, 2026?

Vermont Public is participating in a national effort to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States through educational, cultural, and community-focused initiatives. Supported by three national and state-level grants, this work aligns with our goals to generate broadcast revenue, build relationships with our partners, and connect deeply with local communities. Through the following projects, we are looking forward to a year of engagement around our living history, land, citizenship, and storytelling.

