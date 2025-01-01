Vermont Public & America 250
Are you getting ready for the 250th Celebration here in Vermont on July 4, 2026?
Vermont Public is participating in a national effort to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States through educational, cultural, and community-focused initiatives. Supported by three national and state-level grants, this work aligns with our goals to generate broadcast revenue, build relationships with our partners, and connect deeply with local communities. Through the following projects, we are looking forward to a year of engagement around our living history, land, citizenship, and storytelling.
MORE LOCAL CONTENT AND EVENTS TO COME!
From PBS
Join PBS in commemorating the country’s 250th Anniversary with content exploring how the United States came together, showcasing its rich history, treasured artifacts, and performances and art that define America. Learn more at pbs.org/explore/pbs-america-at-250/
Ken Burns film, “THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION” premieres November 16th on PBS. It examines how America’s founding turned the world upside-down.