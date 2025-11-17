How to watch Ken Burns' 'The American Revolution' on Vermont Public

Thirteen American colonies unite in rebellion, win an eight-year war to secure their independence, and establish a new form of government that would inspire democratic movements at home and around the globe. What begins as a political clash between colonists and the British government grows into a bloody struggle that will engage more than two dozen nations and forever change the world.

"The American Revolution," a new six-part, 12-hour documentary directed by Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein and David Schmidt, examines how America’s founding turned the world upside-down. Here's how to watch.

Stream it now

All six episodes are now streaming.

Episode 1: In Order to Be Free (May 1754 – May 1775)

Political protest escalates into violence. War gives thirteen colonies a common cause. (1h 56m 9s)

Episode 2: An Asylum for Mankind (May 1775 – July 1776)

Washington takes command of the Continental Army. Congress declares American independence. (2h 4m 18s)

Episode 3: The Times That Try Men’s Souls (July 1776 – January 1777)

Washington abandons New York City and flees across New Jersey, before attacking Trenton. (1h 54m 35s)

Episode 4: Conquer by a Drawn Game (January 1777 – February 1778)

Philadelphia falls, but the American victory at Saratoga allows France to enter the war. (1h 55m 38s)

Episode 5: The Soul of All America (December 1777 – May 1780)

The war drags on and moves to new theaters: at sea, in Indian Country, and in the South. (1h 53m 53s)

Episode 6: The Most Sacred Thing (May 1780 – Onward)

Victory at Yorktown secures independence. Americans aspire for a more perfect union. (2h 10m 41s)

Watch on TV

New episodes premiere daily at 8 p.m. through Friday, Nov. 21. Catch an encore broadcast each night beginning at 10 p.m. Find your station or watch our TV livestream.

