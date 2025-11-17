Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

How to watch Ken Burns' 'The American Revolution' on Vermont Public

Published November 17, 2025 at 2:54 PM EST

Thirteen American colonies unite in rebellion, win an eight-year war to secure their independence, and establish a new form of government that would inspire democratic movements at home and around the globe. What begins as a political clash between colonists and the British government grows into a bloody struggle that will engage more than two dozen nations and forever change the world.

"The American Revolution," a new six-part, 12-hour documentary directed by Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein and David Schmidt, examines how America’s founding turned the world upside-down. Here's how to watch.

Stream it now

All six episodes are now streaming.

Episode 1: In Order to Be Free (May 1754 – May 1775)

Political protest escalates into violence. War gives thirteen colonies a common cause. (1h 56m 9s)

In Order to Be Free (May 1754 – May 1775)

Episode 2: An Asylum for Mankind (May 1775 – July 1776)

Washington takes command of the Continental Army. Congress declares American independence. (2h 4m 18s)

An Asylum for Mankind (May 1775 – July 1776)

Episode 3: The Times That Try Men’s Souls (July 1776 – January 1777)

Washington abandons New York City and flees across New Jersey, before attacking Trenton. (1h 54m 35s)

The Times That Try Men’s Souls (July 1776 – January 1777)

Episode 4: Conquer by a Drawn Game (January 1777 – February 1778)

Philadelphia falls, but the American victory at Saratoga allows France to enter the war. (1h 55m 38s)

Conquer by a Drawn Game (January 1777 – February 1778)

Episode 5: The Soul of All America (December 1777 – May 1780)

The war drags on and moves to new theaters: at sea, in Indian Country, and in the South. (1h 53m 53s)

The Soul of All America (December 1777 – May 1780)

Episode 6: The Most Sacred Thing (May 1780 – Onward)

Victory at Yorktown secures independence. Americans aspire for a more perfect union. (2h 10m 41s)

The Most Sacred Thing (May 1780 – Onward)

Watch on TV

New episodes premiere daily at 8 p.m. through Friday, Nov. 21. Catch an encore broadcast each night beginning at 10 p.m. Find your station or watch our TV livestream.

  • Sunday, Nov. 16: Episode 1: In Order to Be Free (May 1754 – May 1775)
  • Monday, Nov. 17: Episode 2: An Asylum for Mankind (May 1775 – July 1776)
  • Tuesday, Nov. 18: Episode 3: The Times That Try Men’s Souls (July 1776 – January 1777)
  • Wednesday, Nov. 19: Episode 4: Conquer by a Drawn Game (January 1777 – February 1778)
  • Thursday, Nov. 20: Episode 5: The Soul of All America (December 1777 – May 1780)
  • Friday, Nov. 21: Episode 6: The Most Sacred Thing (May 1780 – Onward)
