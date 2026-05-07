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New Quebec radio station may affect reception of Vermont Public at 107.9 FM

Vermont Public | By Michelle Owens
Published May 7, 2026 at 12:15 PM EDT
A coverage map of Quebec showing coverage of radio stations WVPS and CJOL
Vermont Public

A new country music station is expected to begin broadcasting this spring at 107.9 FM in Joliette, Quebec — about 35 miles northeast of downtown Montreal. When it goes on the air, some listeners tuning in to Vermont Public at WVPS 107.9 FM may notice increased interference or a loss of signal.

The station license for CJOL was approved by Canada’s broadcast regulator, the CRTC, in 2024. While Vermont Public’s broadcast service is protected within the United States, those protections do not extend into Canada.

We know many listeners in Montreal rely on Vermont Public as their over-the-air source for NPR news, along with programming from the BBC and American Public Media. If your reception of Vermont Public does change, you can continue to listen live anytime, anywhere at vermontpublic.org, or via our iOS and Android mobile apps, and listen on your schedule by subscribing to our podcasts.
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Michelle Owens
Michelle leads the team that oversees station branding, marketing, events, communications, and audience services. She joined VPR in 2002.
See stories by Michelle Owens

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