New Quebec radio station may affect reception of Vermont Public at 107.9 FM

A new country music station is expected to begin broadcasting this spring at 107.9 FM in Joliette, Quebec — about 35 miles northeast of downtown Montreal. When it goes on the air, some listeners tuning in to Vermont Public at WVPS 107.9 FM may notice increased interference or a loss of signal.

The station license for CJOL was approved by Canada’s broadcast regulator, the CRTC, in 2024. While Vermont Public’s broadcast service is protected within the United States, those protections do not extend into Canada.