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Announcements

Vermont Public to end ‘Homegoings’ April 8; Myra Flynn to continue production independently

Vermont Public
Published April 3, 2026 at 9:53 AM EDT
A purple background with a circle of white flowers in the middle. In the center is the word 'Homegoings' with a yellow crown over the M.
Vermont Public

After careful consideration, Vermont Public will discontinue production of Homegoings effective April 8.

Launched as a standalone program in 2023, Homegoings set out to reach a national audience through conversations about race and identity. Despite the care, talent, and significant investment behind the show, it did not achieve the audience growth needed to sustain it over time. Sunsetting the program is one of several changes we are making in response to the loss of federal funding and to support Vermont Public’s long-term sustainability.

We’re deeply grateful to Myra Flynn, the show’s creator and host, for bringing empathy, honesty, and radical curiosity to this work. She created space for important conversations under the Homegoings banner.

In light of this change, Myra has chosen to leave Vermont Public and pursue independent production of Homegoings under a license agreement. We are working with her to support a thoughtful and respectful transition.

The final episode produced by Vermont Public will be released on April 8.
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