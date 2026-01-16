Vermont Public’s PLUS TV subchannel changing to WORLD on February 1
Vermont Public’s PLUS TV subchannel will return to the WORLD channel on February 1, 2026. This change will affect programming on the PLUS channel between 5 p.m. and midnight.
What are WORLD and PLUS?
WORLD is a 24-hour channel offered by the WGBH Educational Foundation. It features a 24-hour lineup of national and international news, documentaries, and public affairs programming. WORLD launched in 2007 and is carried by public television stations across the country. Vermont PBS launched PLUS in 2014 as a hybrid channel, combining WORLD programming with locally scheduled shows during the evening hours.
Why are we making this change?
Returning to the full WORLD service allows us to simplify our broadcast lineup and focus our local programming where it reaches the most Vermonters. By streamlining our channels, we can:
- Air new local programs on our main channel, where they reach the widest audience
- Continue offering in-depth news and public affairs programming on WORLD
- Make the best use of our limited broadcast capacity, staff time, and infrastructure
Will I still be able to watch my favorite news programs?
Yes. All of the news programs that aired on PLUS are still available: some are on the WORLD channel at different times, others you’ll find on our main channel or streaming platforms.
Weekday evening lineup changes (Monday–Friday)
Before (PLUS)
- 5 p.m. – Amanpour and Company
- 6 p.m. – DW The Day
- 6:30 p.m. – NHK Newsline
- 7 p.m. – Democracy Now!
- 8 p.m. – Local & WORLD programming
- 11 p.m. – PBS News Hour
After (WORLD)
- 5 p.m. – Democracy Now!
- 6 p.m. – France 24
- 6:30 p.m. – NHK Newsline
- 7–10 p.m. – Documentaries
- 10 p.m. – PBS News Hour
- 11 p.m. – DW The Day
- 11:30 p.m. – BBC News
Weekend programming
- Saturday–Sunday, 5 p.m. to midnight: WORLD programming
Where to find local and favorite programs
- Amanpour and Company: WORLD channel weekdays at 12 p.m., main channel weekdays at 11 p.m.
- Vermont This Week: Fridays at 7:30 p.m. on the main channel; streaming anytime
- Made Here: Sundays at noon on the main channel; streaming anytime
- Outdoor Journal: Saturdays at 9 a.m. on our main channel
- BBC News, NHK Newsline, and PBS News Hour: also available on our main channel
- Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan and History with David Rubenstein: Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on our main channel
- Democracy Now! is not part of the national WORLD feed, but Vermont Public will continue to air it weekdays at 5 p.m. on WORLD.
If you have questions about this change or need help finding a program, we’re always happy to help. Email us at hello@vermontpublic.org.