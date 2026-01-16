Vermont Public’s PLUS TV subchannel changing to WORLD on February 1

Vermont Public’s PLUS TV subchannel will return to the WORLD channel on February 1, 2026. This change will affect programming on the PLUS channel between 5 p.m. and midnight.

What are WORLD and PLUS?

WORLD is a 24-hour channel offered by the WGBH Educational Foundation. It features a 24-hour lineup of national and international news, documentaries, and public affairs programming. WORLD launched in 2007 and is carried by public television stations across the country. Vermont PBS launched PLUS in 2014 as a hybrid channel, combining WORLD programming with locally scheduled shows during the evening hours.

Why are we making this change?

Returning to the full WORLD service allows us to simplify our broadcast lineup and focus our local programming where it reaches the most Vermonters. By streamlining our channels, we can:

Air new local programs on our main channel, where they reach the widest audience

Continue offering in-depth news and public affairs programming on WORLD

Make the best use of our limited broadcast capacity, staff time, and infrastructure

Will I still be able to watch my favorite news programs?

Yes. All of the news programs that aired on PLUS are still available: some are on the WORLD channel at different times, others you’ll find on our main channel or streaming platforms.

Weekday evening lineup changes (Monday–Friday)

Before (PLUS)

5 p.m. – Amanpour and Company

6 p.m. – DW The Day

6:30 p.m. – NHK Newsline

7 p.m. – Democracy Now!

8 p.m. – Local & WORLD programming

11 p.m. – PBS News Hour

After (WORLD)

5 p.m. – Democracy Now!

6 p.m. – France 24

6:30 p.m. – NHK Newsline

7–10 p.m. – Documentaries

10 p.m. – PBS News Hour

11 p.m. – DW The Day

11:30 p.m. – BBC News

Weekend programming

Saturday–Sunday, 5 p.m. to midnight: WORLD programming

Where to find local and favorite programs

Amanpour and Company : WORLD channel weekdays at 12 p.m., main channel weekdays at 11 p.m.

: WORLD channel weekdays at 12 p.m., main channel weekdays at 11 p.m. Vermont This Week : Fridays at 7:30 p.m. on the main channel; streaming anytime

: Fridays at 7:30 p.m. on the main channel; streaming anytime Made Here : Sundays at noon on the main channel; streaming anytime

: Sundays at noon on the main channel; streaming anytime Outdoor Journal : Saturdays at 9 a.m. on our main channel

: Saturdays at 9 a.m. on our main channel BBC News , NHK Newsline , and PBS News Hour : also available on our main channel

, , and : also available on our main channel Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan and History with David Rubenstein: Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on our main channel

Democracy Now! is not part of the national WORLD feed, but Vermont Public will continue to air it weekdays at 5 p.m. on WORLD.

If you have questions about this change or need help finding a program, we’re always happy to help. Email us at hello@vermontpublic.org.