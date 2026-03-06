NH schools can resume broadcasting sports, concerts and other public events

A new law signed this week by Gov. Kelly Ayotte means New Hampshire schools can resume broadcasting athletic events and recording students for academic assessments without running afoul of the state’s parental bill of rights.

The parental bill of rights, which took effect in July of last year, places additional requirements on schools to notify parents about what students are learning and doing during the school day, including obtaining written consent for recording students on audio or video.

Some school districts abruptly stopped recording their students and broadcasting athletic events earlier this year based on the state Department of Education’s interpretation of the parental rights law. The department said in December that the prior written consent requirement applied to sporting events, school concerts, plays and audio and video recordings for academic assessments.

The new law clarifies that schools do not need written permission from parents to record students for those activities or athletic events open to the public.

Ayotte’s office could not be reached for comment.