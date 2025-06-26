Vermont Public wins four national awards from Public Media Journalists Association

Vermont Public has won four national awards for its coverage in 2024 from the Public Media Journalists Association:

First Place, Interview

'Uncomfortable conversations need to happen': Two Vermont voices reflect on Israel-Hamas war

First Place, News Feature

A week inside Vermont’s busiest courthouse reveals a judicial system plagued by delays (Vermont Public & Seven Days collaboration)

Second Place, Special Coverage 2024 Election

Vermont Public’s ‘Citizens Agenda’

Second Place, Arts Feature

At this college fashion show, Indigenous students wear their favorite (and often, their own) designs

“When we talk about the value of public media and public service journalism, we don’t mean just one thing,” said Angela Evancie, Vermont Public’s senior vice president of content. “These awards showcase the wide range of work we undertake on behalf of our audience, from investigative reporting and issue-driven campaign coverage to cultural exploration and interviews that bridge divides.”

The PMJA Awards is the only national competition devoted to recognizing the best work in public media journalism. In all, the organization is presenting 266 first and second place awards to 113 organizations. Entries were judged by over 70 public media professionals.

Awards are presented in five divisions representing public media organizations with as few as one to more than 30 newsroom employees. Vermont Public competes in Division E along with major metro public radio stations including WBUR in Boston, WBEZ in Chicago, and WNYC in New York.

"We are always excited to be able to honor the great journalism at local public radio stations across the country," said Christine Paige Diers, PMJA Executive Director. "This year, more than 1450 entries competed for these honors."