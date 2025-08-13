Lake Monsters season ends with playoff loss to New Britain

The Vermont Lake Monsters' season came to a close on Tuesday. The team fell 2-6 to the New Britain Bees in game three of their semifinal series of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League 2025 playoffs.

Vermont finished the season with a record of 40 wins and 22 losses. They were just one of two teams to finish the regular season with a winning record. Since joining the Futures League in 2021, the Lake Monsters have won one championship (2021) and never missed the playoffs.

"It was an amazing season at the ballpark," said Lake Monsters Senior Vice President C.J. Knudsen.

"Having a handful of local Vermont players alongside the best-of-the-best players from around the country was truly a home run," he added. "It allows our Vermonters to be seen by major league baseball scouts and potentially get drafted and become future big leaguers. Plus, it's a wonderful goal for current little leaguers from across Vermont to strive to play one day for the Vermont Lake Monsters."

Vermont Lake Monsters / Courtesy Lake Monsters catcher Tommy Popoff does a backflip as his teammates and ball boys look on.

The team's roster featured several Vermonters this year. Pitcher Zach Davis is a Colchester native who said he grew up going to Lake Monsters games.

"I remember coming to some games when I was really young, when they were affiliated with the A's," said Davis, who continued going to games in high school when the Lake Monsters transitioned to the Futures League.

Outfielder and Wallington native Aidan Botti is headed to the University of Rhode Island in the fall after playing his last two years of college baseball at Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo, California.

"JUCO (junior college) ball in California, the culture of baseball is good, but you don't get to the crowds we get here. It's pretty awesome," Botti said. "You know, just the fans and how big a deal the Lake Monsters are in the community is really pretty unique."

Vermont Lake Monsters / Courtesy Fans at Centennial Field cheer on the Lake Monsters.

Several Lake Monsters players recorded dominant individual performances this season. Infielder Shaun McMillan led the Futures League with 52 runs batted in, the third-most in league history. Pitcher John Delgado led the league with 53 strikeouts.

Lake Monsters outfielder Sam Cavossa led the Futures League in at-bats, runs and hits this season. The rising senior at St. Michael's College said that playing summer baseball in the Futures League gives college players a good opportunity to face high-level competition as they gear up for their school seasons.

"I'd say overall, the Futures League definitely has a step up on (college play)," Cavossa said. "I think the pitching we see here is a little bit better, so it definitely helps and definitely prepares me for my spring season. I got like 200 and some odd at-bats this year, which is an insane amount of at-bats to get in the summer."

Despite the loss, not everyone had a bad time at Tuesday's game; the Lake Monsters welcomed their 3 millionth fan at historic Centennial Field. The young fan was awarded lifetime season tickets.