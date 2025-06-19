Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Public’s ‘Homegoings’ now streaming on YouTube

Vermont Public Staff
Published June 19, 2025 at 8:20 AM EDT
A photo of Myra Flynn seated at a table with microphones and flowers with Dr. V, a guest on an episode of Homegoings
Mike Dunn
/
Vermont Public

Vermont Public’s original podcast Homegoings is now available to stream on YouTube, bringing its signature soul-to-soul conversations to a visual medium and a broader audience.

In Homegoings, no topic is off the table — and going deep is the point. In each episode, host Myra Flynn invites listeners and viewers alike to eavesdrop on candid conversations with people who will challenge what you think you know.

“I look forward to reaching more people and building a deeper community on YouTube,” said Flynn. “And it's cool to be on camera now — to be able to see these conversations unfold with all their vulnerability, curiosity and the full range of human emotion. It adds a whole new layer of connection.”

New video and audio episodes are released every other Thursday, and viewers can now explore powerful stories such as:

“We’re talking soul to soul – and you’re invited. Whether you're tuning in for the first time or a fan since the beginning, you are welcome here,” Flynn said.
Vermont Public Staff
