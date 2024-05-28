Vermont Public partners with StoryCorps through One Small Step Radio Station Hubs program

Vermont Public has partnered with StoryCorps, the national nonprofit dedicated to helping us believe in each other by illuminating the humanity and possibility in us all, one story at a time, as part of StoryCorps’ One Small Step (OSS) Radio Station Hubs project.

Vermont Public, then VPR and Vermont PBS, first participated in One Small Step in 2021. The station is one of seven across the country selected to receive training and production assistance to collaborate on StoryCorps’ OSS initiative, an effort to bring strangers with different political beliefs together for a conversation—not to debate politics, but to get to know each other as people.

StoryCorps’ OSS initiative and the Radio Station Hubs program are made possible by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. More Information about recording dates and locations in Vermont can be found here.

“We're thrilled to have been selected to continue in the program as an alumni station,” said Karen Anderson, director of radio programming. “Especially in a tenuous election year, this project will create new bonds throughout our community, and ensure that our documented history includes the personal stories and acts of hope unfolding in this challenging moment.”

Piloted in 2017 and launched in 2021, One Small Step is an effort to remind the country of the humanity in all of us, even those with whom we disagree. The initiative brings strangers with different political views together to record a 50-minute conversation—not to debate politics, but to learn who we are as people. Audio recordings of each interview are archived at the Library of Congress and by StoryCorps. To date, approximately 5,000 people across the U.S. have participated in a One Small Step conversation. Listen to One Small Step interviews here, and learn more at takeonesmallstep.org.

Through the OSS Radio Station Hubs project, two members of Vermont Public staff will be trained by StoryCorps staff to facilitate and record conversations between community residents with different political beliefs. The station will also receive program support and a customized set of professional recording equipment for in-person recording, as well as access to StoryCorps’ remote recording platform, which can be used to host conversations virtually.

Vermont Public will team up with a variety of community organizations to spread the word about the initiative, and will collaborate with StoryCorps to match participants and record conversations through the end of the year. The project includes a series of public listening events, streamed online, and select interviews will be shared across Vermont Public’s platforms.

“The One Small Step Radio Station Hubs program is a crucial part of StoryCorps’ David vs. Goliath initiative to counterbalance the messages of hate fanning the flames of political polarization and threatening the future of our democracy,” said Dave Isay, Founder and President of StoryCorps. "We're grateful to Vermont Public for joining us in this urgent work, and to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting for making it possible. Together, we can help Americans see one another as human beings again.”

With support from CPB, the seven 2024 OSS Station Hubs join 29 other public media stations that have partnered with OSS since 2018. The 2024 One Small Step Radio Station Hubs include three new stations—Central Florida Public Media (Orlando, FL), WGVU (Grand Rapids, MI), and WJFF (Northeast PA/NY)—and four stations returning to the program to expand the footprint and impact of One Small Step locally: KUNR (Reno, NV), Vermont Public (Colchester, VT), WTIP (Grand Marais, MN), and WERU (Blue Hill, ME). More Information about recording dates and locations in these communities can be foundhere.

“CPB is proud to help StoryCorps expand its One Small Step initiative, which fosters understanding and respect among people with opposing views," said Patricia Harrison, president and CEO of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB). “In these divided times, One Small Step helps strengthen our civil society. Public radio stations are crucial to preserving the social fabric in their communities and are instrumental in continuing the success of One Small Step.”

One Small Step is made possible by the generous support of The Hearthland Foundation, Walmart Foundation, Solidarity Giving, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, The Marcus Foundation, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Chris Anderson and Jacqueline Novogratz, the Robins Foundation, Kansas Health Foundation, New Pluralists, Schwab Charitable Fund made possible by the generosity of Present Progressive Fund, and the FThree Foundation.

StoryCorps thanks these donors for their commitment to this project and to bridging divides in America.