NPR’s '1A' in residence at Vermont Public studios May 1-3

The popular NPR program 1A will broadcast nationally live from Vermont Public studios on May 1-2 from 10 a.m. - noon.

The program, which is produced by WAMU in Washington, D.C. and distributed by NPR, regularly visits member stations around the country, as part of their ongoing effort to elevate the stories, issues, and perspectives of Americans. The show will be live from the Colchester, Vermont studios on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

Traveling the country and broadcasting from local stations is a core part of 1A’s dedication to exploring the issues of our time through individual stories and voices. The show’s daily conversations bring together thoughtful guests and listeners from around the country.

On Wednesday evening, May 1 at 7:30 p.m., 1A and Jenn White will host a live taping of the show at the Essex Cinemas. White will host a panel discussion about Vermont housing accessibility, affordability and development. The event will be recorded for possible broadcast and the audience will be invited to share their stories and ask questions.

Panelists include:



Tickets for the event are available here.

“As 1A travels across the country we repeatedly hear about the dire need for affordable housing,” said Host Jenn White. “We're excited to convene a conversation in Vermont about the housing challenges Vermonters face. As we approach a major election, there is no better time to explore how the housing market has changed across the state and what solutions exist to address the crisis. We are thrilled to have the chance to meet and hear from the Vermont Public community in person!”

Then, on Friday at noon, Jenn White will be our guest on a special Vermont Edition, hosted by Mitch Wertlieb. They’ll talk about Jenn White’s journalism career, how her team covers complex national stories, and what it was like to interview Oprah. Listen Friday, May 3 at noon, and email questions to: vermontedition@vermontpublic.org.

