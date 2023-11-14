Vermont Public Classical stations now broadcasting in Lyndonville and West Rutland

Vermont Public Classical, Vermont’s only classical music radio network, has expanded its broadcast coverage with new stations in Lyndonville at 91.5 FM and in West Rutland at 107.5 FM.

“I am thrilled that Vermont Public Classical is now reaching more corners of the state with our new Lyndonville and West Rutland stations,” said Music Manager Helen Lyons. “As Vermont’s only dedicated classical music station, we value our connection to Vermont’s musical community. Knowing there are more people out there who can join us on our journey of discovery each day is really exciting.”

Vermont Public purchased WWLR 91.5 FM from Vermont State University in Lyndonville earlier this year. The station is currently broadcasting from the VSU campus and can be heard in Lyndon, Saint Johnsbury and West Burke and the surrounding area.

Broadcasting from Grandpa’s Knob in Castleton, WVER 107.5 FM is a new license Vermont Public purchased from the FCC in 2021. It provides a signal 2.5 times stronger than the previous signal at 99.1 FM, as well as an HD radio signal. The station can be heard up to 20 miles from Rutland.

Coverage areas for WVLR-FM, left, and WVER-FM, right.

Vermont Public Classical is the state’s only classical music network. It features local hosts throughout the day, with Helen Lyons, Walter Parker and James Stewart sharing their extensive knowledge and passion for the music Monday through Friday. Other highlights include the Vermont Public Choral Hour with Linda Radtke, live in-studio performances from local and visiting ensembles, the Metropolitan Opera, Sunday Baroque, From the Top, and weekly concerts from the Vermont Symphony Orchestra.

Vermont Public Classical can be heard on 18 stations throughout Vermont, as well as on HD radio, vermontpublic.org and mobile devices.