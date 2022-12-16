Vermont Public to purchase Northern Vermont University’s radio station, bringing classical music network to more of the Northeast Kingdom

Vermont Public has entered into an agreement with Northern Vermont University in Lyndonville to purchase the license of its campus radio station, WWLR 91.5 FM. The station will serve the Lyndonville and Saint Johnsbury area with Vermont Public’s 24-hour classical music network.

“We are thrilled to be expanding Vermont Public's Classical service to more of the Northeast Kingdom,” said Vermont Public Music Manager Helen Lyons. “We look forward to welcoming new listeners who will now be able to enjoy the companionship of our locally hosted programming, and the sense of connection we bring to Vermont's vibrant musical community.”

The sale must be approved by the FCC, which could take up to three months, after which the station will change to Vermont Public Classical programming. The station will operate from its current location as Vermont Public searches for a permanent transmitter site.

Northern Vermont University plans to develop an internet streaming platform for the university for use with clubs and academic programs.

“WWLR has long informed and entertained listeners on the Lyndon campus and in the region, and also served as a learning laboratory for broadcast training in academic programs,” said Sylvia Plumb, assistant vice president for university marketing and communications. “The university is pleased that the sale of the license to Vermont Public means the license will continue to be used by an in-state and statewide organization.”

Vermont Public Classical is the state’s only classical music network. It features local hosts throughout the day, with Helen Lyons, Walter Parker and James Stewart sharing their extensive knowledge and passion for the music Monday through Friday. Other highlights include the VPR Choral Hour with Linda Radtke, live in-studio performances from local and visiting ensembles, the Metropolitan Opera, Sunday Baroque, From the Top, and weekly concerts from the Vermont Symphony Orchestra.