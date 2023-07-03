How to watch 'A Capitol Fourth' 2023

This July 4th, A Capitol Fourth welcomes iconic actor and television host Alfonso Ribeiro to lead the 43rd annual edition of America’s national Independence Day celebration on PBS. See performances by Chicago, Boyz II Men, Belinda Carlisle, Babyface, Maddie & Tae, Charles Esten, Renée Fleming, Adrienne Warren, with Elmo and Cookie Monster from Sesame Street and the Northwell Nurse Choir and featuring the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of premier pops conductor Jack Everly.

A Capitol Fourth premieres Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET. Here's how to tune in.

