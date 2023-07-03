© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

About Us

How to watch 'A Capitol Fourth' 2023

Vermont Public | By Vermont Public Staff
Published July 3, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT
US Capitol building with fireworks proclaiming, "A CAPITOL FOURTH, Tuesday July 4 8/7c on PBS, America's National Independence Day Celebration!"
Courtesy Capital Concerts Inc

This July 4th, A Capitol Fourth welcomes iconic actor and television host Alfonso Ribeiro to lead the 43rd annual edition of America’s national Independence Day celebration on PBS. See performances by Chicago, Boyz II Men, Belinda Carlisle, Babyface, Maddie & Tae, Charles Esten, Renée Fleming, Adrienne Warren, with Elmo and Cookie Monster from Sesame Street and the Northwell Nurse Choir and featuring the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of premier pops conductor Jack Everly.

A Capitol Fourth premieres Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET. Here's how to tune in.

Tags
About Us July FourthAnnouncements
Vermont Public Staff
See stories by Vermont Public Staff
Related Content
  • Fireworks
    Why Are Fireworks Bright?
    Jane Lindholm
    How are fireworks made? What are fireworks made of? How do they set off? Why are fireworks bright? Why are they loud? And why do we celebrate with fireworks on the fourth of July? We learn about pyrotechnics with Dr. John Steinberg, a physician and licensed fireworks professional. And we’ll hear from David Chavez, an explosives expert at Los Alamos National Laboratory about how changes to the materials used in fireworks can make them better for the environment and unleash new, more vibrant colors in the night sky.
  • Thirtieth U.S. President Calvin Coolidge.
    Programs
    Coolidge And Pie, On The Fourth Of July
    Patti Daniels
    President Calvin Coolidge is remembered almost in caricature as a ‘true Yankee’: taciturn, frugal, and dour. With deep roots in a Vermont hill farm.…
Load More