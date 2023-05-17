Stewart Ledbetter stepping away as Vermont This Week moderator

After nearly 17 years as host of Vermont This Week, Stewart Ledbetter has decided to step away from the moderator’s chair. His final show will be Friday, May 26.

“From my first show in January 2007, it was obvious many Vermonters really value the insights and analysis offered by Vermont This Week,” Ledbetter said. “For a variety of reasons, it felt like time for a change now. It’s been an honor working for such a loyal viewership, with an exceptional production crew, on a show I love.”

For more than 40 years, Vermont This Week has invited Vermont’s best journalists for an unscripted conversation around the political, business and government news of the week on Friday evenings. The show debuted in 1982 with Jack Barry as host. Ledbetter is the third and longest-serving moderator. The program was modeled after PBS’ Washington Week, which airs immediately following Vermont This Week.

“I can’t even guess how many Vermonters have come up to me over the years to say the two programs ‘are our Friday night!’,” Ledbetter said.

“Stewart has been a strong and steady presence who has encouraged civil discussion on some of our state’s most contentious issues,” said Sarah Ashworth, senior vice president of content at Vermont Public. “He’s helped Vermonters understand their world a little better and built deep trust with them, first at Vermont PBS and now at Vermont Public.”

Vermont This Week will welcome a rotating group of hosts beginning June 2 while Vermont Public searches for a new permanent host and explores ways to build deeper audience engagement through the program.