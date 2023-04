If there's one thing that Vermonters love to talk about, it's the weather.

Vermont Public and the Fairbanks Museum in St. Johnsbury have worked together for over 40 years to bring you accurate, timely, useful information through the Eye on the Sky forecasts. Now, we're hoping that you can let us know what you love about Eye on the Sky, and where we could serve you better. Take this short survey to share your feedback, and thank you.