Vermont Public will expand digital content with two new roles

Vermont Public has hired two local media leaders to expand service on digital platforms and reach a broader and more diverse audience. April McCullum will join the newsroom as Digital Editor. Michael Dougherty will take on the role of Director of Digital Strategy.

“To reach new audiences, we need to speak to them on the platforms where they are,” said Scott Finn, president and CEO of Vermont Public. “These new positions will allow Vermont Public to provide more fact-based journalism and in-depth stories on digital platforms in addition to radio and TV.”

April McCullum brings extensive reporting and editing knowledge to the team from nine years at the Burlington Free Press, where she covered a range of topics including South Burlington, Burlington, state government and politics and Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaigns. Most recently, she has led their digital operations as Digital Innovation Editor.

“April will lead our newsroom’s work to make, curate and share digital content, building on our strengths as audio and video storytellers,” said Brittany Patterson, Vermont Public’s executive editor.

“As a lifelong Vermonter, I have a deep and abiding love for Vermont Public and its commitment to serving the whole state,” McCullum said. “I’m excited to join the team and work to help Vermont Public’s journalism reach as many people as possible through digital platforms.”

Michael Dougherty was most recently a senior editor at VTDigger, leading the politics team. Previously, he spent two years as a program coordinator for the Vermont Humanities Council. Before moving to Vermont in 2015, he managed recording operations for the oral history nonprofit StoryCorps for seven years, assisted Magnum photographer Susan Meiselas, and contributed to the Brooklyn-based alt-weekly L Magazine.

“Mike is seasoned in leading digital teams, analytics, non-profit news, public media storytelling, and brings a deep knowledge of the Vermont media landscape,” said Kari Anderson, senior vice president of audience & community.

“I’ve long been a fan of Vermont Public’s content, but also its mission to bring an even wider range of Vermonters into the conversation,” Dougherty said. “Enhancing our digital offerings should be a major part of that effort, and it’s one I’m thrilled to lead.”

Dougherty and McCullum will join Vermont Public later this month.