Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2026 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

ICE confirms Maine immigration surge on Fox News, claims nearly 50 arrests so far

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published January 21, 2026 at 1:06 PM EST
A Department of Homeland Security vehicle outside of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Scarborough on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026.
Esta Pratt-Kielley
/
Maine Public
A Department of Homeland Security vehicle outside of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Scarborough on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026.

This story will be updated.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement deputy assistant director Patricia Hyde told Fox News Tuesday that the agency has arrested nearly 50 people in Maine as part of an immigration enforcement surge.

Her remarks from offer the first confirmation from the agency that it is intensifying operations in the state.

The Department of Homeland Security and ICE have not responded to multiple requests for comment from Maine Public, but the numbers cited by Fox would represent a major escalation.

For comparison, last year ICE arrested an average of 24 people per month, according to the Deportation Data Project.

Hyde told Fox News her agency has a target list of 1,400 people in Maine. That would represent about 10% of all immigrants without permanent legal status in the state, according to figures from the Migration Policy Institute.

A growing number of videos purporting to show arrests have cropped up in the last two days, mostly in Lewiston and Greater Portland.

Local officials in both cities say they are not receiving communication from ICE or other federal agencies.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
See stories by Ari Snider

Invest in what's ahead. Readers like you sustain trusted local news that puts community first. Become a monthly donor today.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Loading...


Latest Stories