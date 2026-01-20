Vermont Public 2026 Murrow Entry: News Series
As the Trump administration has abandoned norms and aggressively expanded immigration enforcement, migrant communities in Vermont are grappling with the consequences. This four-part series examines how this mass deportation campaign is unfolding in the Green Mountain State, and follows three families experiencing the fallout.
"Sudden Separations" was told in four parts:
- Trump’s deportation campaign has hit Vermont. Immigrants say they’re here to stay
- In Winooski, 3 arrests upend a family’s quiet life
- An Ecuadorian family’s path to asylum hangs in the balance
- She fought for the right to attend college in Vermont. Now she’s facing deportation
It was also presented online in Spanish:
- La campaña de deportaciones de Trump ha llegado a Vermont. Los inmigrantes dicen que están aquí para quedarse
- En Winooski, tres detenciones trastocan la tranquila vida de una familia
- El camino hacia el asilo de una familia ecuatoriana pende de un hilo
- Luchó por el derecho a asistir a la universidad en Vermont. Ahora se enfrenta a la deportación