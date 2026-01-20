Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Public 2026 Murrow Entry: News Series

Vermont Public | By Vermont Public Newsroom
Published January 20, 2026 at 11:58 AM EST
A boy, a woman and a man sit in a stairwell together.
Brian Stevenson
/
Vermont Public
Alex and his family are seeking asylum in the United States after fleeing political violence and organized crime in Ecuador. But recent changes to federal immigration policy have made the path to permanent legal status more tenuous.

As the Trump administration has abandoned norms and aggressively expanded immigration enforcement, migrant communities in Vermont are grappling with the consequences. This four-part series examines how this mass deportation campaign is unfolding in the Green Mountain State, and follows three families experiencing the fallout.

"Sudden Separations" was told in four parts:

It was also presented online in Spanish:
Vermont Public Newsroom
See stories by Vermont Public Newsroom

