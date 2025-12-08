-
In the last 10 months, federal agents have arrested more than 100 people in Vermont. Those arrests have upended the lives of individuals and the families they support, and sent shockwaves through their communities.
-
On a fateful Wednesday morning in late August, a tight-knit family's sense of safety in Vermont turned to fear.
