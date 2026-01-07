Suspect in Brown University shooting showed no remorse in videos recorded after killings, prosecutors say

Holed up in a Salem, New Hampshire, storage locker, expecting the police to burst through the door any minute, Claudio Neves Valente switched on a video camera, according to federal prosecutors.

His first thoughts after allegedly committing a shooting rampage that left two Brown University undergraduates and an M.I.T. professor dead went not to his victims, but to himself. Specifically his own right eye, apparently wounded when he shot someone at close range.

“It’s a shell casing, bounced there,” he complains as he apparently checks his face in the frame.

In a series of short video clips, the suspect in the Brown University mass shooting confessed to the attacks in Providence and to killing an MIT professor, but expressed no remorse.

Crime scene investigators recovered the videos after Valente’s death by suicide , Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said. The videos were largely in Valente’s native Portuguese and were later translated by federal authorities.

The transcripts, which were released late Tuesday, suggest he had been planning the shootings for a long time. “Six months,” he says. “Or six semesters.” He said he had been renting the New Hampshire storage unit for three years.

The suspect suggests that Dec. 13 was not the first time he roamed the Brown campus armed. “I had plenty of opportunities, especially this semester,” Valente says. “But I always chickened out.”

Valente suggests he finally found the courage to follow through on his deadly plan after a young man confronted him at the Barus & Holley engineering building hours before the shooting.

Courtesy Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office

Authorities said this man opened fire in a Brown University classroom. He is pictured here, authorities said, renting the car he used to drive to Providence.

“We recognize that reading the transcripts released today of videos made by the suspect identified by the government is likely to intensify feelings of anxiety, stress and concern for many Brown community members,” read a statement issued by Brown University spokesman Brian E. Clark.

Clark said the suspect’s statements reinforce the university’s determination to address safety concerns on campus.

“We have stated unequivocally and will assert again: what happened on Dec. 13 should never happen again – at Brown or anywhere,” Clark said.

The tapes do not reveal a specific motive for the attacks.

Valente denies reports he shouted anything political or religious before the shooting. Instead, he says he may have shouted in surprise, when he entered the lecture hall, guns blazing, only to see no one inside.

“I must have made the exclamation, ‘Oh No!’ or something like that, to express that it was empty,” he said.

Then he realized students were hiding under their desks.

“They were stupid,” he says, laughing to himself. “There was an emergency exit on the lower right side…they could have perfectly left through there.”

Valente briefly attended graduate school at Brown in the early 2000s, but he does not directly explain on the tapes how his experience may have motivated his shooting spree.

“I have no hatred towards America, no hatred at all,” Valente insists on the tapes. “This was an issue of opportunity.”

Ella Cook, a Brown University sophomore, and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov , a first-year student, were killed during a final exam review session in the Barus & Holley building. Nine other students were injured, each of whom has been discharged from Rhode Island Hospital.

Authorities believe Valente drove to Brookline, Mass., after the shooting at Brown and killed MIT professor Nuno F.G. Loureiro in his home. Prosecutors said the two had studied in the same academic program in Portugal from 1995 to 2000.

In a statement issued after the release of the transcripts, Providence police chief Oscar Perez said: “We recognize the profound impact these crimes have had on the victims’ families and the Brown and MIT communities. We echo federal officials in stating there is no known ongoing public safety threat.”

Federal officials suggested Valente was simply unhinged, showing no remorse whatsoever. “On the contrary,” Foley said in a statement, “he exposed his true nature when he blamed innocent, unarmed children for their deaths at his hand and grumbled about a self-inflicted injury he suffered when he shot the MIT professor at close range.”

The investigation into the motive behind the killings is ongoing, Foley said.

This story was originally published by Ocean State Media. It was shared as part of the New England News Collaborative.