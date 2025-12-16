Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont Public Classical
Special Programming

A Winter Solstice Special with the Pandora Consort

By Helen Lyons
Published December 16, 2025 at 3:22 PM EST
A rectangular medieval gold leaf drawing has a red and blue border shows a large circle with red and blue inner circles within which is depicted humanity and life. A nun sits in the lower left corner drawing the image in the circle.
Hildegard von Bingen
/
Courtesy
"Scivias I.6: Humanity and Life" is a medieval ink and gold leaf drawing created by Hildegard von Bingen around 1150 for inclusion in her work Scivias.

Hildegard: Reanimated - A Special Winter Solstice Program on Vermont Public Classical

In October, Vermont Public Classical and the Otter Creek Music Festival presented the Pandora Consort in their program, Hildegard Reanimated: Vision in Vision, exploring the life, music, and passionate faith of the 12th century mystic, Hildegard von Bingen. This Sunday, as the darkness of the winter solstice sets in, we will broadcast that performance, recorded live in Middlebury. As we await the return of the sun, find a moment of peace amidst the world's turmoil, and immerse yourself in Hildegard's soundscape of calm contemplation, supplemented with equally meditative music by composers of today.

Listen Sunday, December 21, at 7 p.m.

Follow along with the Pandora Consort's program HERE.

Listen on your local frequency, our mobile app, or at vermontpublic.org.

Tags
Special Programming Holiday Specials
Helen Lyons
Helen Lyons serves as the Music Manager and host of Vermont Public Classical’s Monday-Saturday morning program. She grew up in Williston, Vermont, and holds a BA in Music from Wellesley College and Artist Diplomas from the Royal Academy of Music in London, and College-Conservatory of Music at the University of Cincinnati. She has enjoyed an international singing career spanning three continents, performing in Europe, China, The Philippines and the USA.
See stories by Helen Lyons