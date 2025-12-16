A Winter Solstice Special with the Pandora Consort

Hildegard: Reanimated - A Special Winter Solstice Program on Vermont Public Classical

In October, Vermont Public Classical and the Otter Creek Music Festival presented the Pandora Consort in their program, Hildegard Reanimated: Vision in Vision, exploring the life, music, and passionate faith of the 12th century mystic, Hildegard von Bingen. This Sunday, as the darkness of the winter solstice sets in, we will broadcast that performance, recorded live in Middlebury. As we await the return of the sun, find a moment of peace amidst the world's turmoil, and immerse yourself in Hildegard's soundscape of calm contemplation, supplemented with equally meditative music by composers of today.

Listen Sunday, December 21, at 7 p.m.

Follow along with the Pandora Consort's program HERE.

Listen on your local frequency, our mobile app, or at vermontpublic.org.

