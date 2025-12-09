Few details released about police shooting of man in Manchester

State authorities are investigating the death of a 24-year-old man in a residential neighborhood in Manchester early Saturday morning following an interaction with police.

According to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office, Nickenley Turenne was shot by three Manchester police officers after a car chase and foot pursuit. In a statement released Monday, authorities did not say if Turenne had a weapon at the time, or if the incident was captured on body-worn cameras.

The attorney general’s office said the incident began with a report of a suspicious vehicle near Green Acres Elementary School at 4:43 a.m. Saturday. Responding officers found Turenne, who was Black, asleep in the car, along with an unidentified female passenger.

“When awoken, the male driver fled at a high rate of speed, and the police pursued the vehicle until it crashed,” authorities said.

Turenne then fled on foot, before having a “subsequent encounter with police” near 293 South Mammoth Road.

Three Manchester officers then opened fire, killing Turenne. Their names have not been released.

State police and the attorney general’s office are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the shooting.

According to court records, Turenne was arrested in May in Hooksett for allegedly stalking and harassing an intimate female partner. During a court appearance in October, Turenne waived his right to a speedy trial, and was set to next appear in court on Dec. 30. Turenne’s attorney, a public defender, did not respond to a request for comment.

