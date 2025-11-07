CT governor says state will fund SNAP food benefits as federal shutdown drags on

The more than 360,000 SNAP recipients in Connecticut can take a breath.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced his temporary solution to the cuts to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, on Friday. The Democrat also expressed his frustration with the Trump administration’s back-and-forth in recent weeks.

“They’ve been on again, off again, on again and off again on SNAP — being that partial payment, a full payment,” he said. “We’re going to fully fund SNAP through the end of November, and we’ll see what happens from there.”

The state government plans to continue funding the full $72 million in benefits paid out each month if the federal government “doesn’t get its act together,” Lamont said.

“Let’s take care of people,” Lamont said. “We can afford to do it.”

SNAP recipients can expect funds back on their EBT cards within about four days, according to the governor’s office.

“Our team has been working around the clock to ensure we could provide these benefits as quickly as possible,” Department of Social Services Commissioner Andrea Barton Reeves said in a press release. “Families can soon expect to see their full November benefits, and we appreciate everyone’s patience during this time.”

You can find Connecticut Public's list of resources — from free groceries to hot meals — in the meantime here.