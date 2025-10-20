A new study says Maine has some of the highest unmet demand for afterschool care in the country.

The Afterschool Alliance, a National nonprofit focused on increasing access to afterschool programs, found that 4 in 5 Maine children want to be in afterschool program, but can't find available spots.

Erin Frati, director of the Maine Afterschool Network, said community engagement is key.

"If the communities recognize that they have this need, and then everybody can come together and fulfill their their piece of the collective need, then they think those are the programs that really thrive," Frati said.

She is working with aftercare programs around the state to provide more safe spaces for young people to spend their time outside of school.

Frati said one of the biggest barriers to access in the state is a lack of transportation.

"I hear the most of like a summer program that can't operate because nobody can get the nobody can figure out how to get the kids to the program," Frati said.

Frati said some communities have tried creative solutions--such as borrowing an assisted living facility van to shuttle kids to aftercare.