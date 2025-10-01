Medicare Advantage coverage in New Hampshire will shrink for 2026

Two major carriers of Medicare Advantage plans are pulling out of New Hampshire, and several other carriers are scaling back where they will offer coverage in the state, the New Hampshire Insurance Department announced Wednesday .

Beginning Jan. 1, 2026, Anthem and Martin’s Point will no longer offer individual Medicare Advantage plans in New Hampshire, and Aetna will no longer offer plans in most of the state's counties, according to state officials. Approximately 77,000 Granite Staters are expected to be affected.

Enrollment for Medicare opens Oct. 15 and ends Dec. 31, though enrollees whose plans are affected by the new changes will have until the end of February to choose another plan or enroll in basic Medicare.

The availability of insurance options varies by region. Some areas, like Coos County, will only have WellSense and Humana plans available. Aetna will only offer plans in the Hillsborough and Rockingham counties region.

Medicare Advantage is offered by private insurers as an alternative to traditional Medicare, including dental or vision coverage.

The Concord Monitor reported earlier this month that Insurance Commissioner D.J. Bettencourt warned a legislative committee that older Granite Staters in rural parts of the state may have few or no Medicare Advantage marketplace options.

“While these withdrawals and reductions will create challenges and uncertainty for many Granite Staters, New Hampshire’s market will continue to offer meaningful plan options and strong consumer protections," Bettencourt said in Wednesday’s press release.

In a statement, Anthem, one of insurance companies ending Medicare Advantage plans, said the decision “allows us to focus our resources on the Medicare offerings where we continue to deliver strong, differentiated value.”

Anthem will continue to offer group retirement and Medicare supplement plans in 2026.

Enrollees can reach the department’s Consumer Services Unit at 1-800-852-3416.

