New CT laws will take effect Oct 1. Here's what to know

Believe it or not, October is almost here. This means dozens more Connecticut laws are on the books at the start of the month. (Side note for legislative geeks: Connecticut also annually enacts new laws in January and July.)

October’s new laws were debated and passed by the General Assembly in the 2025 legislative session that wrapped up in early June.

One update will expand the state discrimination law to now also protect victims of sexual assault and trafficking. Under another new law, people are not required to have a form of payment on file with a health provider in order to receive care.

Other changes include updates to the Trust Act, new classifications for electric bikes, and barring residents from (knowingly) marrying a first cousin.

Here’s more on the Nutmeg state’s new laws taking effect Oct. 1.

Updates to Trust Act

Lawmakers passed the Trust Act over a decade ago to put restrictions on what information local and state police can share with federal immigration agents.

The expanded law, passed this past legislative session, now allows individuals to sue the state or local law enforcement if those officers contact the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) outside what the Trust Act allows.

Police may comply with ICE requests if, under the state law, the individual in question has been convicted of one of over a dozen serious crimes, such as sexual assault or endangering the safety of a child.

Use of handcuffs on young people

In another new law, the use of handcuffs to restrain a child is not allowed if that officer knows they are under the age of 14.

There are some exceptions to the rule. The law states, restraints can be used, “for purposes of public safety or because the child is using or threatening to use physical force on a police officer who is engaging with such child.”

More hunting, less family marriage

A new state law will now allow hunting on Sundays on private land with permission from the owner. The previous ban was tied to centuries-old policies known as “blue laws” or “Sunday laws” to forbid certain activities on the Sabbath. Hunting migratory birds, or within 40 yards of marked public trails, are not allowed under the new law.

Connecticut will also join dozens of other states in banning marriage between people who are aware they are first cousins – expanding previous law barring marriage between close relatives. Proponents of the law, which passed unanimously, said the common DNA between first cousins put any biological children at a higher risk for birth defects and genetic disorders.

New rules to address road safety

There are new penalties for people involved with street takeovers, which include illegal street racing that can become dangerous. The penalties apply to those who organize, watch, or participate in the events. Violating the state law three times or more could result in a two-year license suspension. Municipalities may also issue fines that start at $1,000.

And as electric bike use continues to be popular, Connecticut is tapping the brakes on the speedy bikes over safety concerns.

Under the new law, e-bikes with batteries over 750 watts and without pedals are classified as “motor-driven cycles.” The bikes don’t need state registration, but do require a license. However, any e-bike with batteries over 3,500 watts gets a “motor-driven vehicle” classification and means the vehicle needs state registration, and insurance, to operate.

Responsibility surrounding purchase cards, research animals

There’s also more accountability and rules for state agencies’ use of purchasing cards, known as p-cards. It’s part of a new law that came on the heels of an audit the state comptroller’s office did last year, which identified excessive spending by former Connecticut State Colleges and Universities Chancellor Chancellor Terrence Cheng and other CSCU officials.

There are deadline requirements to submit receipts for purchases, and limitations on who uses the p-card, and what it’s used for. Each state agency must also have a coordinator who oversees compliance with issuing cards to authorized employees, and receipt submissions.

And in other laws affecting higher ed, additional animals beyond cats and dogs that are used for research or testing must now be put up for adoption after the research is concluded. According to the law, ferrets, rabbits and guinea pigs at higher education institutions can only be put up for adoption if, “such research or testing does not require the destruction” of the animal.

More lawmaking to come?

Lawmakers may go back into special session this fall to address federal budget cuts, and to debate a revised version of the major housing bill that Gov. Ned Lamont vetoed. Otherwise, the Connecticut General Assembly is scheduled to reconvene for its next regular session on Feb. 4, 2026, which will conclude in early May.

Other laws going into effect Oct. 1 are listed on the legislature’s website.