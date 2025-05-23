Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

He survived, but many did not: Centerville's Freeman Johnson recounts attack on Pearl Harbor

CAI | By Jennette Barnes
Published May 23, 2025 at 12:43 PM EDT
Freeman K. Johnson, 105, of Centerville, visited Cape Cod Academy on May 2, 2025, to speak with 4th and 5th graders. With him is his daughter, Diane Johnson.
Cape Cod Academy
Freeman K. Johnson, 105, of Centerville, visited Cape Cod Academy on May 2, 2025, to speak with 4th and 5th graders. With him is his daughter, Diane Johnson.

Memorial Day, this Monday, is a day to mourn and honor those who have died in U.S. military service.

One of the deadliest attacks on our nation’s military came in 1941, when Japan bombed Pearl Harbor. Military survivors of the attack are now more than 100 years old, and one of them, Freeman K. Johnson, lives in Centerville.

Johnson, 105, spoke recently to 4th and 5th graders at Cape Cod Academy.

Cape Cod Academy
Freeman K. Johnson, 105, of Centerville, visited Cape Cod Academy on May 2, 2025, to speak with 4th and 5th graders.

“Almost every kid asks, was I scared?” he said. “No. I was too busy. When they started … 7:56 a.m., on December 7, 1941, we went to our battle stations.”

His post was the Number 7 boiler. He had to reassemble it after repairs.

An official Navy account says his ship, the USS St. Louis, shot down three aircraft before steaming out of the harbor, where it would search for Japanese ships.

Congress declared war on Japan the following day, marking the U.S. entry into World War II.

Johnson told the students how the sense of urgency aboard the ship changed immediately after the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

“Before, it was peacetime,” he said. “We were in no hurry to get anywhere. If you stopped in a port, everybody went ashore. But after the war [started], oh, it was a whole different ball game.”

For one thing, if personnel went ashore, “they took our cameras away, and we couldn't take any pictures,” he said. “Security. The phrase was, ‘Loose lips sink ships.’”

Johnson served in the Navy as a Machinist’s Mate, First Class.

His ship was later dubbed “Lucky Lou” because it fared well during the attack. But many did not.

The barrage of bombs and torpedoes struck eight battleships, 13 other vessels, and nearby airfields.

The Department of Defense says 2,403 Americans were killed and 1,178 wounded. Among the dead were 2,008 Navy personnel, 218 Army personnel (including from the Army Air Forces, which would become the Air Force in 1947), 109 Marines, and 68 civilians.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Jennette Barnes
Jennette Barnes is a reporter and producer. Named a Master Reporter by the New England Society of News Editors, she brings more than 20 years of news experience to CAI.
See stories by Jennette Barnes

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Loading...


Latest Stories