Cyclists in Hartford protest move to rethink bike lanes

The ride from Colt Park to Hartford City Hall takes only about six minutes, but cyclists encounter a range of conditions along the way, from bike lanes lined with protective posts, to painted markers and heavy vehicle traffic.

A group of cyclists, some clad in helmets and fluorescent vests, made the trip Monday to speak out against a measure that could result in new restrictions on bike lanes in exchange for more parking.

Members of the Hartford City Council introduced a resolution in April that calls for the city to reevaluate its cycling infrastructure, with an emphasis on how bike lanes impact businesses.

About a dozen cyclists criticized the plan Monday, telling council members it would undo years of work and public dollars that went into enhancing mobility in the city.

Hartford resident Casey Moran described biking in the city as “treacherous.”

“I am somebody who's been very interested in the city’s efforts to make safety a priority in Hartford and that's why I'm here today, because there seems to be a backsliding of city commitments,” Moran said.

The resolution was prompted by some business owners and residents who believe existing bike lanes are preventing customers from finding parking, according to text in the resolution explaining why it was brought forth.

It instructs city workers to explore alternative options, such as restricting bike lanes to certain times, or diverting bike traffic to sidewalks in areas such as downtown Hartford with a high concentration of businesses.

Hartford Councilwoman Maly Rosado, one of six council members who introduced the resolution, said the intention is to make bike lanes safe and effective for everyone.

“I support bike lanes,” Rosado said after the meeting. “When I was growing up my dad didn’t have a car and that’s how he got around in the city. If we have small businesses that move into let's say a neighborhood … the parking is grandfathered. When they move in, they know the parking issues. But moving forward, can we make it better so that it works for everyone? I believe we can.”

She has said some existing bike lanes aren’t safe for cyclists, and also hurt storefront businesses. She described the current bike network as a “patchwork.”

Hartford has made some progress expanding cycling paths in recent years. In 2019, the city created a Bicycle Master Plan, providing a framework for future development. The city has also received public funding to improve pedestrian and bike safety.

The council previously referred the resolution on bike lanes to its Planning, Economic Development, and Housing Committee. If it’s adopted, city staff would need to conduct the study and submit a report after six months providing recommended modifications to existing bike lanes and cost estimates for the work.