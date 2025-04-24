May 15 | Get in the Garden with Charlie Nardozzi and Mikaela Lefrak

When: Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 11:30 - 1:30 p.m.

Where: Vermont Public Studios | 365 Troy Ave., Colchester, VT 05446

Tickets: Seating is limited, click here to reserve your free ticket

Vermont Edition invites you to be a part of a live studio audience for their annual spring gardening show. Host Mikaela Lefrak will interview local gardening expert Charlie Nardozzi. He will share tips for starting the growing season strong, from caring for early bloomers to preparing your beds for wet weather. And bring your spring gardening questions for a chance to ask Charlie!

Charlie Nardozzi is a gardening consultant, speaker, and TV personality and host of All Things Gardening on Vermont Public.

After Vermont Edition, Zoe McDonald, producer of our Sprouted newsletter, will host a seed swap. You’re invited to bring your own locally saved or packaged seeds. Please make sure they are labeled with the type and date harvested. Most seeds will remain viable for 2-4 years if kept in a cool, dry place, out of the light. Some seeds, like onions and leeks, may only be good for one year. We’ll provide envelopes to bring your seeds home with you. You do not need to bring seeds to participate in the swap.

Doors open: 11:30 a.m.

Audience must be seated by: 11:50 a.m.

Live Broadcast: 12:00 - 1:00 p.m.

Seed Swap: 1:00 - 1:30 p.m.

Accommodations

Vermont Public is committed to providing access and accommodation for individuals with disabilities at our events. To request accommodations, please email events@vermontpublic.org or call us at 802-655-9451 at least seven days in advance of the event.

Cancellation Policy

Please let us know by emailing events@vermontpublic.org if you are not able to join us so that we may release your tickets to someone else.

Directions and Parking

Vermont Public is located at 365 Troy Ave. in Colchester , in Fort Ethan Allen. The studio is within walking distance of the #2 GMT bus stop on Ethan Allen Ave. Free parking is available at Vermont Public - 365 Troy Ave. in Colchester. If the parking lots are full you may park on the north side of Troy Ave.

Email

By RSVPing or joining the waitlist for this event, you agree to receive timely news and updates on events, films, and special offers from Vermont Public.

Recording Disclosures

This is a live radio broadcast that will also be video recorded.