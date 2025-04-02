CT nursing home workers threaten strike

Nursing home workers across Connecticut joined with members of the Service Employees International Union 1199NE at the state Capitol in Hartford on Tuesday. The union says if a deal is not reached, it will begin the process of authorizing strikes at nursing homes.

Caregivers are urging Gov. Ned Lamont and state legislators to address their contracts, which expired two weeks ago. They would also like them to share more insight into the impact of recent federal cuts to public health programs.

Kelly Ann Efstathiou has worked as a certified nursing assistant (CNA) for over 20 years. Efstathiou told lawmakers that passionate caregivers want to remain on the job, but says that may be a challenge if their needs aren’t met.

“We just really need help, because it's not the way it was 20 years ago,” Efstathiou said.

Caregivers at over 50 nursing homes are concerned about their futures in the industry and the health of residents.

In a statement, the union said 70 employees received a memo to pause their work because there is uncertainty of the funding that supports their position. The union also said despite having more than a decade of experience, many staff still earn less than $20 an hour.

Michael Furlow, a licensed nurse practitioner (LPN), says it's inexcusable.

“This means ensuring that our CNAs, our LPNs, housekeepers, dietary staff, and every other hard working employee in these facilities earn a wage that lets them go home with dignity, knowing they can support their families,” Furlow said. “A wage that means they can pay their rents, a wage that means they can put a hot meal on the table, because right now, too many of us can't, and that's unacceptable.”

Furlow said employees are also purchasing facilty supplies on their own dime to care for their patients due to a supply shortage.

The Connecticut Association of Health Care Facilities, Inc. (CAHFC) is Connecticut’s largest not-for-profit member association, which represents profit and not-for-profit health care centers. It provides services to about 20,000 Connecticut residents. Matthew Barrett, CAHFC's president and CEO, said he recognizes there are challenges and is encouraging employees to stick it out.

“There’s a process unfolding, you know, in the appropriations process for addressing the very significant financial issues associated with a potential nursing home strike in Connecticut,” Barrett said. “And while that process is unfolding, we strongly urge all parties to stay at the bargaining table until that process comes to a conclusion.”

Medicaid recipients make up nearly 75% of nursing home residents in Connecticut, Barrett said . And uncertainties around possible federal cuts to the program could be critical to services.

“Medicaid pays for the lion's share of care in nursing facilities in Connecticut,” Barrett said. “And so policies that increase costs significantly for nursing home providers implicate and require and mandate increased rates to pay for those costs under the Medicaid program.”

State Sen. Matt Lesser, a Democrat representing Middletown, attended the rally and voiced his support for the union and caregivers.

“Even right now, we have the richest man in the world trying to loot our social safety net to pay for a tax cut for other billionaires. We have the resources. We have a moment to do right by those who serve the most vulnerable, and that is right now,” Lesser said.

Barrett emphasized the importance of state lawmakers allocating more funds to be able to pay workers a livable wage.

“There isn’t a fundamental disagreement regarding the issues that employees are raising, wage and benefits, it’s essential and must be a central part of the conversation that we address in this legislative session and ongoing,” Barrett said.

State Sen. Saud Anwar, a Democrat, spoke out against the unmet needs of caregivers and says “the system is broken.”

“When somebody's doing two jobs, working two jobs, and they cannot afford a meal, the system is broken,” Anwar said. “And this is not a rarity. This is a common occurrence”