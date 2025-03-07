Apr. 29 | One Small Step in Westminster: Skills to bridge the political divide

When: Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 5:30 - 7 p.m.

Where: Butterfield Library | 3534 US-5, Westminster, VT 05158

Space is limited

Vermont Public is taking the principles of StoryCorps’ One Small Step on the road in 2025 and partnering with Compassionate Brattleboro and Westminster Inclusion Committee for an event at the Butterfield Library in Westminster.

Join us for this free event and learn how to bridge the political divide by guiding people through conversations that seek common ground, and elevate the humanity in one another.

We’ll start the evening with pizza; then following the One Small Step training we will pair up attendees for short conversations to practice what you’ve learned. We hope you will walk away with the skills to have more productive conversations.

One Small Step brings people with different views together to record a conversation — not to debate politics — but simply to get to know each other as people. The initiative hopes to combat the polarizing effects of news and social media just by talking to each other one-on-one again. Because when we approach each other with curiosity, we realize we have more in common than we think.

NOTE: Please message us and describe any accommodations that will facilitate your full participation in this event.

This event is made possible with support from Vermont Humanities.

If your organization would like to host a One Small Step event in your community please fill out this short application.

Event FAQ -

Event Flow:

5:30 p.m.- Doors open | pizza will be available

5:45 p.m. - How to have a One Small Step conversation presentation

6:15 p.m. - Attendees will be paired up to have a short One Small Step conversation

7 p.m. - Event Ends

Is there a cost to attend?

No, tickets are complementary but we ask that you reserve them in advance.

What are my transportation and parking options?

Accessible parking is available in front of the library on Route 5. Additional parking is available around the back of the library from Grout Ave.

What are my food and drink options?

We will provide pizza and non-alcoholic beverages.

Will this event be broadcast?

No, this event will not be recorded or broadcasted.

What if my question isn’t answered here?

Send us a message here or call/leave a message at 802-540-6882.

