Vermont Public 2025 PMJA Entry: Collaborative Effort

Vermont Public | By Vermont Public Staff
Published February 21, 2025 at 3:17 PM EST
A woman holds a child's hand as they walk down a motel hallway
Carly Berlin
/
Vermont Public and VTDigger
Teala Ouimette and her daughters prepare to leave the Harbor Place hotel in Shelburne as their emergency housing voucher expires on Sept. 19, 2024.

While state stands up shelters, some Vermonters exit motels without a plan

Vermont home prices spiked more than any other state last year while fewer homes sold

Displaced by floods, Berlin manufactured home park residents seek to prevent a repeat disaster

Flood-proofing requirements put Barre shelter in a tight spot

Is Vermont’s motel program a ‘magnet’ for out-of-staters experiencing homelessness?

After losing their hotel room, a family of four prepares to pitch a tent

Family shelters are scarce as hundreds of children and caregivers exit motels

After years of appeals, Vt. Supreme Court ruling clears path for Putney affordable housing project

Vermont pushed hundreds of people out of motels this fall. Here’s where some ended up

Vermont loosened Act 250 rules for housing. Here’s where developers are responding
Vermont Public Staff
See stories by Vermont Public Staff
Latest Stories