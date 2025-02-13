Vermont Public 2025 Murrow Awards Submission: Overall Excellence
In 2024, Vermont Public served our audience with breadth and depth across platforms, chronicling everything from the joys of a total solar eclipse to the woes of Vermont's education funding model. Our team adopted an audience-centric model of campaign coverage, and looked to create moments of reprieve from political news with live music, intimate interviews and rollicking inquiries into Vermont's unique quirks.
Our entry includes 30 minutes of audio (located in the player above) and 10 minutes of video (below). Thank you for your consideration.
Audio rundown
- This 104-year-old Vermonter will enjoy twice-in-a-lifetime eclipse
- For some Vermont flood survivors, FEMA was the second major disaster last year
- Snow problem: Vermont's high school Nordic ski teams adapt to inconsistent winters
- The tipping point (Capitol Recap)
- The myth of the deadbeat dad (Homegoings)
- Live music and conversation with folk musicians Seamus Egan, Moira Smiley and Yann Falquet (Vermont Edition)
- Ode to the Vermont wave (Brave Little State)
- A week inside Vermont's busiest courthouse reveals a judicial system plagued by delays
- The Heartbreak Hotel apartment building stitched Plainfield together. Floods washed it away
- Vermont general election debate: Lieutenant governor candidates John Rodgers and David Zuckerman
- How residents in one Vermont county are feeling after Trump's victory
- Why do we have anxiety? (But Why?)
Digital rundown
- Vermont is searching for EEE, one mosquito at a time
- High taxes have some Vermonters considering leaving. For now, they look to Election Day
- Charting the waters: AI is changing how Vermont maps flood risks
- The sprawling task ahead for Vermont’s historic truth commission
- How three unassuming plants link Vermont to its glacial past
Video rundown
- Republican victories crack Democrats’ veto-proof majority in Vermont Statehouse
- Highlights: Vermont U.S. Senate candidates 2024 general election debate
- How does Vermont fund its schools? Vermont Public explains
- Vermont's largest taxidermy collection is losing its home
- 'Sasquatch is a beloved entity here:' Thousands attend Adirondack Sasquatch festival
- The Great Vermont Eclipse: Reflections on totality
- Why do ballerinas wear ballet shoes? | But Why Bites
- Drone footage of 2024 flooding in Vermont: Lyndon and East Burke
- Thursday’s flooding in Lyndonville, Vt. inundated longtime local businesses and displaced low-income families
- Flooding loomed large over the Vermont Legislature’s first day of the 2024 session
- Vermont’s hospitals are in trouble
- Vermont voters cast their ballots on Tuesday, and the results are in