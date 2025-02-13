Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont Public 2025 Murrow Awards Submission: Overall Excellence

Vermont Public | By Vermont Public Staff
Published February 13, 2025 at 10:53 PM EST

In 2024, Vermont Public served our audience with breadth and depth across platforms, chronicling everything from the joys of a total solar eclipse to the woes of Vermont's education funding model. Our team adopted an audience-centric model of campaign coverage, and looked to create moments of reprieve from political news with live music, intimate interviews and rollicking inquiries into Vermont's unique quirks.

Our entry includes 30 minutes of audio (located in the player above) and 10 minutes of video (below). Thank you for your consideration.

Audio rundown

    Digital rundown

    Video rundown
    Vermont Public Staff
    See stories by Vermont Public Staff
    Latest Stories