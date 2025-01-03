Mar. 6 | Middlebury | "Join or Die" Film screening and community-building mixer

When: Thursday, March 6 2025| 6 - 8 p.m.

Where: Town Hall Theater, 68 S Pleasant St, Middlebury, VT 05753

Tickets: Free Admission | Reserve tickets here!

More dates around Vermont to be announced in January 2025!

Join Vermont Public at Town Hall Theater for a mini film screening and social hour! First, dive into a 45-minute excerpt of the highly acclaimed 2023 documentary Join or Die by Pete and Rebecca Davis. Join or Die is a film about why you should join a club—and why the fate of America depends on it. Joined by influential scholars and fans by the likes of Hillary Clinton and Priya Parker, join Bob as he explores three urgent civic questions: What makes democracy work? Why is American democracy in crisis? And, most importantly… What can we do about it?

Join or Die Trailer

FAQ

Event Flow:

5:30 p.m. - Doors open

6:00 p.m. - Screening begins

6:45 p.m. - Live Audience Discussion

7 p.m. - Social Hour begins

8 p.m. - Event ends

Is there a cost to attend?

No, tickets are complimentary but must be reserved in advance.

What are my transportation and parking options?

Parking: There are several free public parking lots near downtown Middlebury, including:



Academy Street parking lot: Located next to College Park, this lot offers all-day parking

Bakery Lane parking lot: Located behind the Town Offices and the Library, this lot offers both time-limited and all-day parking

Mill Street parking lot: This lot offers all-day parking

Public transit: There are several public transit options in Middlebury, including:



Tri-Valley Transit: This public bus system offers a free shuttle throughout the town, as well as commuter buses to Burlington, Rutland, and neighboring towns

What are my food and drink options?

There will not be refreshments or food served.

Will this event be broadcast?

It will not be broadcast.

What if my question isn’t answered here?