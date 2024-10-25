Nov. 20 | StoryCorps' One Small Step: Bridging divides in Vermont

When: Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024 | 5:30 - 8 p.m.

Where: Vermont Public Studios - 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Tickets: Free, but must be reserved in advance

Vermont Public is proud to once again participate in StoryCorps’ One Small Step initiative and we invite you to learn more, build community and get inspired at our Colchester studios on Wednesday, November 20th.

Meet Vermont Public’s One Small Step facilitators, hear conversations with Vermonters from different backgrounds, and meet them to find out more about their experiences. Hosted by Mikaela Lefrak and recorded for a future episode of Vermont Edition.

Join us early for pizza and a short training opportunity to learn the techniques needed to convene a conversation between folks with different backgrounds.

One Small Step brings people with different views together to record a conversation — not to debate politics — but simply to get to know each other as people. The initiative hopes to combat the polarizing effects of news and social media just by talking to each other one-on-one again. Because when we approach each other with curiosity, we realize we have more in common than we think.

Event FAQ -

Event Flow:

5:30 p.m.- Doors open | dinner is served

6:00 p.m. - Training session begins

6:30 p.m. - Live event begins

8 p.m. - Event Ends

Is there a cost to attend?

No, tickets are complementary but must be reserved in advance.

What are my transportation and parking options?

Vermont Public is within walking distance of the #2 GMAT bus stop on Ethan Allen Ave. Free parking is available at Vermont Public - 365 Troy Ave. in Colchester. If the parking lots are full you may park on the north side of Troy Ave.

What are my food and drink options?

Pizza and beverages will be served at 5:30 p.m. There will be gluten free and vegetarian options.

Will this event be broadcast?

It will not be broadcast live, but it will be recorded for a future episode of Vermont Edition.

What if my question isn’t answered here?

Send us a message here or call 800-639-2192, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

