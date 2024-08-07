Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Mar. 22 | Fran Lebowitz in conversation

Vermont Public | By Amy Zielinski
Published August 7, 2024 at 5:48 PM EDT
Black and white head and shoulders photo of Fran Lebowitz
Brigitte Lacombe
/
For Vermont Public

When: Saturday, March 22, 2025 at 7:00 p.m.
Where: Spruce Peak Arts - 122 Hourglass Dr, Stowe, VT 05672
Tickets: Available from Spruce Peak Arts

Presented in partnership with Spruce Peak Arts

Event description:
Iconic New York writer and social commentator Fran Lebowitz will be interviewed live on stage. Audiences will enjoy her sharp, sardonic humor and acerbic takes on modern life. As seen in Martin Scorsese’s documentary series Pretend It’s a City, Lebowitz’s unique perspective and unfiltered commentary make her one of the most compelling voices of our time. Attendees can look forward to an evening of thought-provoking conversation and biting wit.
