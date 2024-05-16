Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Aug. 7 | Signs of Summer!

Vermont Public | By Amy Zielinski
Published May 16, 2024 at 9:46 AM EDT
When: Wednesday, August 7th at 4:30 p.m.

Where: North Branch Nature Center - 713 Elm Street Montpelier, Vt. 05602

Free Admission: No RSVP required

Join Vermont Public's kids podcast But Why? and Kellogg-Hubbard Library at North Branch Nature Center for a FREE live event. Want to know more about what's going on in the woods in the summertime? Podcast host and author Jane Lindholm and naturalist/teacher Victoria Lee will be front and center to discuss woodland creatures - big and small, and summer time ecology. Kids will get all the answers they need to their curious questions and have a great time doing it!

Learn more about the podcast at butwhykids.org, and check out the But Why book series.
