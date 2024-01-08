Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See school closures and delays for Vermont and neighboring counties.


Feb. 17 | Homegoings: A Live Performance

Vermont Public | By Julianna Vasquez
Published January 8, 2024 at 9:32 AM EST
Purple background with faded images of five artists (left to right) Ash Diggs, Kiah Morris, Marissa Herarra, Matthew Evan Taylor, Saidu Tejan-Thomas Jr. with white and yellow text: Homegoings: A Live Performance, Saturday, February 17th| 7pm Chandler Center for the Arts, Randolph, VT
Laura Nakasaka
/
Vermont Public

Homegoings: A Live Performance
Saturday, Feb. 17, 7 p.m.
Chandler Center for the Arts
71 N Main St., Randolph, VT 05060

Tickets: $10-$40; available via Chandler Center for the Arts

Homegoings: A Live Performance returns to the stage! On February 17, join artists of color featured in Season 1 of Vermont Public’s podcast Homegoings for an evening of performance, art and conversation at Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph. Hosted by journalist and musician Myra Flynn.

Featured artists include:

Matthew Evan Taylor is a music composer, improviser, and performer from Vermont. Matthew Evan Taylor has not let the feelings of being unwelcome stop him from participating, teaching and leading in the world of classical music.

Marissa Herarra is an actress, dancer, and co-founder/executive artistic director of 4C Lab, a 501(c)3 arts organization based in Los Angeles, California that provides arts immersion programming led by professional teaching artists and centered around the four C’s: Create, Communicate, Collaborate, and Community.

Saidu Tejan-Thomas Jr. is a poet and the voice and co-creator of the podcast Resistance, which shared stories about people who “refuse to accept things as they are."

Kiah Morris is an artist, author, poet, advocate, leader, mother, sister, a former Democratic member of the Vermont House of Representatives, and Commissioner for Vermont Commission for Women.

Ash Diggs, is a stand-up comedian who grew up in the south, moved to Queens, New York in 2021 but hails from Vermont. Ash Diggs is a comedian who understands his demons.

Click or tap here to purchase tickets.

Made possible with support from The Vermont Arts Council and Rutland Regional Medical Center.

Event FAQ

Doors open: 6:30 p.m.

Event Time: 7-9:30 p.m.

Location: 71 N Main St, Randolph, VT 05060

Is there a cost to attend?
Yes, tickets are sliding scale and available on the Chandler website.

Cancellation policy: Please let us know if you are not able to join us so that we may release your tickets to someone else.

What are my parking options for the event?
Parking is available on Main Street, town lots as well as some businesses in the evenings and on the weekends. Accessible parking is to the left of Chandler next to the laundromat. Click here for a map.

Will this event be broadcast?
This event will be recorded for television and digital release in May.

ATTENTION: This event is being recorded using audio, video, and still photography. Your presence constitutes your consent to be recorded and to any use of the recording by Vermont Public for potential use in content projects or promotion.

If you have additional questions please send us a message here or call 800-639-2192, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday.
