Feb. 6 | Johnny Gandelsman in Conversation: Music and Our American Moment

Johnny Gandelsman in Conversation: Music and Our American Moment

Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024 | 5:30 p.m.

Hanover Inn Dartmouth | 2 E Wheelock St, Hanover, NH 03755

Click here to reserve your free ticket.

Presented by Hopkins Center for the Arts Dartmouth and Vermont Public

Hosted by Vermont Edition's Mikaela Lefrak

The Hop and Vermont Public invite you to a live discussion that will bring together our musical community, and also be shared across the airwaves with our broader community of listeners. The talk will tackle the original inspiration behind Gandelsman's 24+ work anthology, how creative practice can connect us across isolation, and what we (and the Grammy-winning violinist) hear through the compositions of today's adventurous composers.

The free talk is part of Gandelsman's year-long residency at the Hop, during which he will perform the entire anthology for the first time, expand the series with three new Hop commissions, and perform four concerts at Dartmouth and four across the region. Joining the pioneering violinist Johnny Gandelsman will be moderator Mikaela Lefrak and Dartmouth alum Kojiro Umezaki whose Hop-commissioned piece, entitled Breathe will be performed later that evening.

The talk will be followed by a free and informal reception that leads into the concert.

Click here to reserve your free ticket.

