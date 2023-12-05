Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2023 Vermont Public

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Looking for live TV? Click below.

Feb. 6 | Johnny Gandelsman in Conversation: Music and Our American Moment

Vermont Public | By Amy Zielinski
Published December 5, 2023 at 10:12 PM EST
Text: Feb. 6 | 5:30 p.m. | Hanover, NH. Johnny Gandelsman in Conversation. Photos of Vermont Public's Mikaela Lefrak, composter Johnny Gandelsman and musician Kojiro Umezaki. Logos: Vermont Public | Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth
Laura Nakasaka
/
Vermont Public

Johnny Gandelsman in Conversation: Music and Our American Moment
Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024 | 5:30 p.m.
Hanover Inn Dartmouth | 2 E Wheelock St, Hanover, NH 03755

Click here to reserve your free ticket.

Presented by Hopkins Center for the Arts Dartmouth and Vermont Public
Hosted by Vermont Edition's Mikaela Lefrak

The Hop and Vermont Public invite you to a live discussion that will bring together our musical community, and also be shared across the airwaves with our broader community of listeners. The talk will tackle the original inspiration behind Gandelsman's 24+ work anthology, how creative practice can connect us across isolation, and what we (and the Grammy-winning violinist) hear through the compositions of today's adventurous composers.

The free talk is part of Gandelsman's year-long residency at the Hop, during which he will perform the entire anthology for the first time, expand the series with three new Hop commissions, and perform four concerts at Dartmouth and four across the region. Joining the pioneering violinist Johnny Gandelsman will be moderator Mikaela Lefrak and Dartmouth alum Kojiro Umezaki whose Hop-commissioned piece, entitled Breathe will be performed later that evening.

The talk will be followed by a free and informal reception that leads into the concert.

Click here to reserve your free ticket.
Tags
Events
Amy Zielinski
See stories by Amy Zielinski
Latest Stories