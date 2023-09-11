Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

New England lawmakers want more federal money for farmers hit by July floods

Connecticut Public Radio | By Michayla Savitt
Published September 11, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT
Flooding caused farmers to lose their crop along the Connecticut River in Rocky Hill and Glastonbury, CT on July 12, 2023.
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
Flooding caused farmers to lose their crop along the Connecticut River in Rocky Hill and Glastonbury, CT on July 12, 2023.

Top federal lawmakers in the Northeast have penned a letter to Congress asking them to provide more direct help to local growers impacted by July’s historic flooding.

Lawmakers are asking the federal government to approve more aid for New England farmers as part of a spending package needed to avert a government shutdown on Oct. 1.

The letter was sent on Monday by Sen. Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut, and was signed by over a dozen Democratic legislators across New England. The group called on the U.S. House and Senate Appropriations Committees to pass emergency or annual spending bills that would aid farmers affected by the devastating rain and flooding.

Most of these workers run small to midsize farms and aren’t well protected by federal risk management programs, according to the letter. Many producers lost crops this season and a large number of them will see long-term damage from the July floods.

According to federal weather officials, the July flooding is one of nearly two dozen billion-dollar weather and climate disasters the U.S. has already sustained this year.

New England News Collaborative
Michayla Savitt
Michayla Savitt is a reporter at CT Public, with an interest in covering climate change and the environment. She was a newsroom intern for the station in summer 2022, but began her time there as a production intern for WNPR's local talk shows. Michayla is an alumna of the health & science reporting program at the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism. Before that, she was a reporter/anchor for various radio outlets in New York state.
