Gov. Lamont cuts ribbon at new Amazon warehouse in Windsor, the biggest in New England

Connecticut Public Radio | By Chris Polansky
Published May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT
Clothesline
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Windsor Mayor Donald Trinks (left) and Holly Sullivan, Amazon's director of worldwide economic development, greet each other during a ceremony to mark the official grand opening of Amazon's third fulfillment center in Windsor. Construction on the center began spring of 2020, but was marred by the discovery of a reported four nooses. Now complete, the building covers 3.8 million square feet, is roughly the size of 66 football fields and is 5 stories high. The fulfillment center employs more than 2,000 full and part-time hourly and salaried employees.

State and local elected officials gathered in Windsor on Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the ribbon-cutting of a new Amazon warehouse.

“Thanks Amazon – I’m really glad you’re here,” Gov. Ned Lamont said at a press conference, shortly before cutting the ceremonial ribbon.

The online retail giant says its 5-story, 3.8 million-square-foot “Fulfillment Center BDL4” is its largest such facility in New England.

“That is 66 football fields,” said the warehouse’s general manager, Gurol Butun.

Amazon said the site currently employs 2,000 works, with plans to top 3,500 by August. It’s the company’s third site in Windsor.

“When you’re part of a municipality and you use the term ‘Amazon facilities’ in the plural, you get taken off a lot of Christmas card lists from other mayors,” Windsor Mayor Donald Trinks joked.

Construction of the warehouse was not without controversy. Work temporarily ground to a halt in 2021 after the discovery of multiple nooses on the job site. No arrests were ever made, according to Windsor Police Capt. Andrew Power, and the investigation is considered inactive.

Lamont on Tuesday praised the company’s character and said the nooses were “a long time ago, a one-off incident,” and that he had no related concerns moving forward.

State Sen. Douglas McCrory, D-Hartford, praised Amazon’s response to the discovery of the nooses.

“This building didn’t get off on a good start,” McCrory said. “We had some issues when we were trying to construct this facility, very early on.”

Clothesline
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Amazon workers sort packages inside Amazon fulfillment center BDL 4 in Windsor, May 2, 2023. The center employs more than 2,000 full and part-time hourly and salaried employees and covers 3.8 million square feet.

“And I will say, honestly, that I am very happy with what we did,” McCrory said. “We were able to bring the NAACP together, minority contractors, the business community, the governor’s office, and we worked the relationship that developed to where we are today.”

“They listened,” he said, referring to Amazon. “They listened to me, they listened to people from our community, and we worked things out.”

This story will be updated. Connecticut Public’s Matt Dwyer contributed reporting.

