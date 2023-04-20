Central Maine Power could resume work on transmission line after wining 9-0 verdict in jury trial

This story will be updated.

A jury returned a unanimous, 9-0 verdict today in the high-stakes trial that could allow Central Maine Power and its partners to resume construction of a controversial billion-dollar power line designed to carry power from dams in Quebec to Massachusetts, via northwest Maine.

After Maine voters rejected the powerline in a 2021 referendum, CMP and its partners sued the state, saying they had made sufficient progress to establish a vested rights claim.

Jurors had to decide if the project developers were acting in good faith, or whether they expedited the project in order to establish vested rights specifically to thwart the referendum.

The jury considered the case after closing arguments yesterday, then returned to the Cumberland County courthouse this morning and quickly announced their verdict in favor of CMP and its partners.