Antiques Roadshow in Vermont | Sneak Preview Screenings

On July 11, 2022, Antiques Roadshow rolled into the Shelburne Museum in Shelburne, Vermont to film appraisals for for their 27th season on PBS. After months of scrutinizing the footage, they have created three episodes from the thousands of appraisals that day.

We invite you to join us for one of our three sneak previews of Antiques Roadshow in Vermont. The episodes will premiere on Mondays, April 24th, May 1st and May 8th but you have a chance to see them before they air on television!

Saturday, April, 22

Essex Junction Sneak Preview

Double E Performance Center

21 Essex Way, Essex, VT

Doors open: 4:30 p.m.

Event begins: 5:00 p.m.

Join us for a sneak preview of the first episode of Antiques Roadshow in Vermont. Followed by a Q&A with Antiques Roadshow Senior Producer Sam Farrell and toy and game appraiser Travis Landry from Bruneau & Co Auctioneers in Cranston, RI; hosted by Vermont Public's Jane Lindholm.

After the sneak preview screening, join us in the Lounge at the Double E for a VIP meet and greet reception with Antiques Roadshow Senior Producer Sam Farrell and toy and game appraiser Travis Landry .

General admission and VIP tickets are available by making a donation to Vermont Public.

Click here to learn about the General Admission and VIP tickets.

Saturday, April, 29

White River Junction Sneak Preview

Northern Stage

76 Gates Street, White River Junction, VT

Doors open: 4:30 p.m.

Event begins: 5:00 p.m.

Following the sneak preview of the the second episode of Antiques Roadshow in Vermont we invite you to the lobby for snacks, conversation, a photo booth and giveaways.

Admission is by donation.

Tickets for this event are limited and must be reserved in advance. Click here for tickets.

Saturday, May 6

St. Albans Sneak Preview

14th Star Brewing Co. | The Room

133 N. Main St., St. Albans, VT

Doors open: 5:00 p.m.

Event begins: 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Following the sneak preview of the third episode of Antiques Roadshow in Vermont, we invite you to hang around for snacks, conversation, a photo booth and giveaways.

Admission is by donation.

Tickets for this event are limited and must be reserved in advance. Click here for tickets.

