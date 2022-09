Each week, Charlie Nardozzi joins Vermont Public’s Weekend Edition host Mary Engisch for a conversation about gardening, and to answer your questions about what you're seeing in the natural world.We'll spend time every episode addressing your gardening problems so you can stay on top of things. We want to hear from you via email, Facebook messages, tweets and phone calls to use on the air.Each show will begin with Mary and Charlie discussing a hot trend or timely chore. It could be about the weather, a technique, a new plant or a new gadget. Then, we'll talk about your questions.Send us your toughest conundrums and join the fun. Submit your written question via email, or better yet, leave a voicemail with your question so we can use your voice on the air: the info to contact Vermont Public is here!Listen to All Things Gardening Sunday mornings at 9:35 a.m., and subscribe to the podcast to listen any time.