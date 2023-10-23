Celebrate Public Radio Music Day with Vermont Public Classical!

Celebrate the gift of music with Vermont Public, as we observe Public Radio Music Day–honoring the beauty of music and its power to connect us to our local community. Join Vermont Public Classical hosts Helen Lyons, Walter Parker and James Stewart as they bring you classical favorites and newly discovered gems to magnify the impact music has on our lives.

Public Radio Music Day is a nationwide celebration uniting public radio music stations, fans, artists, and other members of the music industry to recognize and spread the word about the special role noncommercial stations play in the music world both locally and nationally. It’s the fourth annual Public Radio Music Day and it’s happening on October 25, 2023. This year's theme - Building Community Through Music!