Celebrate Public Radio Music Day with Vermont Public Classical!

Vermont Public | By Helen Lyons,
Walter ParkerJames Stewart
Published October 23, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT
Vermont Public Classical hosts in Stetson Studio One
Daria Bishop/Courtesy
Vermont Public Classical hosts Helen Lyons, James Stewart, Walter Parker and Linda Radtke

Celebrate the gift of music with Vermont Public, as we observe Public Radio Music Day–honoring the beauty of music and its power to connect us to our local community. Join Vermont Public Classical hosts Helen Lyons, Walter Parker and James Stewart as they bring you classical favorites and newly discovered gems to magnify the impact music has on our lives.

Public Radio Music Day is a nationwide celebration uniting public radio music stations, fans, artists, and other members of the music industry to recognize and spread the word about the special role noncommercial stations play in the music world both locally and nationally. It’s the fourth annual Public Radio Music Day and it’s happening on October 25, 2023. This year's theme - Building Community Through Music!

Helen Lyons
Helen Lyons serves as the Music Manager and host of Vermont Public Classical’s Monday-Saturday morning program. She grew up in Williston, Vermont, and holds a BA in Music from Wellesley College and Artist Diplomas from the Royal Academy of Music in London, and College-Conservatory of Music at the University of Cincinnati. She has enjoyed an international singing career spanning three continents, performing in Europe, China, The Philippines and the USA.
Walter Parker
After graduate studies in musicology at New York University, Walter began his radio career at WNCN in New York. He joined Vermont Public in 1984.
James Stewart
James Stewart is Vermont Public Classical's afternoon host. As a composer, he is interested in many different genres of music; writing for rock bands, symphony orchestras and everything in between.
